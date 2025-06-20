Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet June 26 In-Person and by Teleconference

The Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person and via teleconference on Thursday, June 26, from 1-2:30 pm. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Thursday, June 26, 2025, 1:00 – 2:30 pm.

WHERE: In-person in the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St. (8th floor, conference room 826V), Raleigh 27699 and via Webex (instructions below)

Via Webex:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/wbxmjs/joinservice/sites/ncgov/meeting/download/5b5649b9f1584761bb5d5dc5da97c218?siteurl=ncgov&MTID=md73ae17e7c09a2621ae37b33a1e4b36f

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2426 921 1735

Meeting Agenda

In accordance with GS 143-318.13, an in-person listening station will be available in Room 826V on the eighth floor of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

Learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority