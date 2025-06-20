Governor Abbott Deploys Texas Emergency Management Resources To Support New Mexico Wildfire Response

TEXAS, June 20 - June 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he deployed Texas emergency management resources to New Mexico to assist in response efforts for the Rio Grande Fire and the Trout Fire that are impacting that state, following a request from New Mexico’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.



"Texas stands ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it's here in Texas or across the country," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I deployed emergency management personnel needed to help safeguard New Mexico residents and their property. Stepping up to help those in need is part of the spirit of Texas, and interstate partnerships such as these help ensure our country is prepared to respond to any crisis that may arise."



At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management deployed personnel from the State of Texas Incident Management Team to provide support under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). These personnel will support the State of New Mexico’s Emergency Operations Center in a variety of roles, including response operations, planning, logistics, and geographic information systems.



The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.

