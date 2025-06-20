Walking without assistance toward Whole Health

Army Veteran Luis Delgado weighed 497 pounds and had to use a walker and cane for mobility. Today, thanks to VA Whole Health, he has lost 110 pounds and taken charge of his life and health. He also leads other Veterans on the pathway to Whole Health as a volunteer.

A native of Puerto Rico, Delgado enlisted in the Army in 1982 after graduating high school. In 2006 he returned home to care for his aging parents and began receiving care at the San Juan VA Medical Center.

“Their services are truly exceptional,” Delgado said of VA. “I’ve been hospitalized twice and both experiences were outstanding. I feel incredibly blessed to have access to such high-quality care.”

During his years away from Puerto Rico, Delgado developed health conditions that led to significant weight gain, directly impacting his mobility and confidence. By 2022 he weighed almost 500 pounds. He turned to his VA health care team and the Whole Health program for help.

Delgado began his Whole Health journey by completing a Personal Health Inventory, a tool Veterans can use to think about the current state of their health and where they want to be.

He then participated in a 9-week “Taking Charge of My Life and Health” course. With the tools and support he received, Delgado started successfully managing this weight, completed his postgraduate education, and now leads “Taking Charge of My Life and Health” as a volunteer.

Delgado attributes his success to mindful awareness tools he learned as part of Whole Health. “Mindful awareness has been transformative,” he shared. “It has empowered me to proactively manage my emotions and health goals. Through this practice, I’ve developed the ability to effectively control weight management issues and successfully navigate other aspects of my life and health—all leading to significant health improvements.”

Delgado’s reason for volunteering is straightforward: “It’s a deep sense of pride to empower other Veterans with the resources that have transformed my own life. I’m not just sharing information, I’m sharing lived experiences. I truly believe in—and feel the power of—what I present.”

Luis Delgado describes his Whole Health journey his own words.