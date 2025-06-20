Micah Raskin, Owner of SportCourtBuilder.com, Elevates New York Properties with Custom Sports Courts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SportCourtBuilder.com , the leading custom sport court construction and resurfacing company serving the New York metro area, redefines outdoor recreation by delivering top-tier sports courts tailored to residential and commercial clients.Led by industry expert Micah Raskin , the company brings a passion for precision and performance to every project—whether it’s a backyard pickleball or tennis court, a school’s tennis and basketball courts, or a condo complex, public park, or management company's courts.Whether organizations and players are looking for a professional-grade tennis surface or a dynamic multi-sport setup, Sport Court Builder provides innovative, long-lasting solutions that enhance property value, health, and quality of life.Specializing in the design and installation of tennis, pickleball, basketball, shuffleboard, Bocci ball, and multisport courts. The company offers clients complete customization based on play style, aesthetic preferences, and site-specific considerations.Sport Court Builder specializes in building and resurfacing all indoor and outdoor tennis, pickleball, and sports court surface types and utilizing a variety of durable surface materials, including asphalt, acrylic, carpet, shock-absorbing rubber, synthetic turf, polyurethane, and traditional clay and asphalt.Each surface type is selected for its performance qualities, safety features, and ability to withstand constant play and weather conditions. They can even create a faster or slower finish on whichever surface is chosen.In addition to new court construction, Sport Court Builder is a trusted name in resurfacing and restoration. Their team of experienced professionals evaluates existing courts, identifies problem areas, and implements solutions that restore surfaces to like-new condition. Services include crack repair, surface leveling and regrading, repainting, and adding pickleball or basketball with protective coatings that extend court life and improve playability.Sport Court Builder is known for its high standard of quality workmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and transparent pricing (they will not be undersold). With their commitment to customer satisfaction, the company offers a worry-free process from design consultation to final walkthrough. It backs its work with industry-leading extended warranties on materials and installation. Every project is completed with the highest level of craftsmanship, durability, and performance in mind.Clients throughout New York, Long Island, Westchester, and surrounding areas consistently praise the company for its professionalism, quality of work, punctuality, the transformative impact of their courts, and increased value to their property.For a free quote or to learn more about Sport Court Builder, please see the contact info below. To schedule a free consultation, visit www.sportcourtbuilder.com Customers can also call 929-260-9579.

