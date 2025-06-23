The Vienna Center for Management Innovation Shares What AI Interviews Reveal about The Next Management

The digital session "Signals from the Future: What AI Interviews Reveal about the Next Management" will be live at 15:00 CET on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Presenting the initial indicators about the Next Management from experimental AI-enabled interviews with leaders around the world The Global Peter Drucker Forum will be held at the Vienna Hofburg on Nov 6 & 7, 2025.

The Vienna Centre for Management Innovation invites professionals, scholars, and changemakers to discuss AI and Leadership, on 24 June 2025 at 15:00 CET.

This unique opportunity allows engagement with cutting-edge thinking in an AI-shaped world, informing and refining our ongoing inquiry on the future of leadership and management” — Johan S Roos, Executive Director, Vienna Center for Management Innovation

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations and leaders navigate the profound impact of artificial Intelligence (AI), the Vienna Center for Management Innovation (‘Vienna Centre”) will reveal insights into the future of management in a technology-transformed world, derived from AI Voice Agent interviews. This virtual event marks the first public sharing of these findings.The Vienna Centre invites professionals, scholars, and changemakers to a free digital session on June 24, from 3:00 PM–4:00 PM CET/ 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM (US Eastern Daylight Time), presenting the initial indicators about the Next Management from experimental AI-enabled interviews with leaders around the world.These conversations, powered by Global Peter Drucker Forum , form the foundation for this first-phase unveiling of the emerging principles of “The Next Management”, an initiative shaping the future of leadership.Johan S Roos, Executive Director of the Vienna Centre and lead architect of the AI Voice Agent, in conversation with Tony O’Driscoll, Research Fellow at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Brian Solis, Head of Global Innovation at ServiceNow will discuss and present the key research findings."This unique opportunity allows engagement with cutting-edge thinking in an AI-shaped world, informing and refining our ongoing inquiry on the future of leadership and management", says Johan Roos.Participants are invited to contribute with their perspectives and provide input and feedback to co-create insights and future directions.To take part in the conversation, register here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.