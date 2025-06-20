Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,408 in the last 365 days.

Decompositions, forecasts and scenarios from an estimated DSGE model for the UK economy

By Daniel Albuquerque, Jenny Chan, Derrick Kanngiesser, David Latto, Simon Lloyd, Sumer Singh and Jan Žáček

We describe a medium-scale, open-economy dynamic stochastic general equilibrium model of the UK economy, which has its foundations in ‘COMPASS’, the Bank of England’s ‘Central Organising Model for Projection Analysis and Scenario Simulation’ described in Burgess et al (2013). The model we describe is augmented to include imported energy goods in production and consumption, time-varying trends, an expanded set of economic shocks and real adjustment costs. We parametrise the model via a mix of calibration and full-information Bayesian estimation. The model can match key moments in the UK data and aligns well with salient empirical impulse response functions. The model is part of a broader suite used to inform the monetary policy process at the Bank of England, and it can be used in a range of ways. In this paper, we explain how the model can be applied to produce structural decompositions, forecasts and counterfactual scenarios.

Decompositions, forecasts and scenarios from an estimated DSGE model for the UK economy 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Decompositions, forecasts and scenarios from an estimated DSGE model for the UK economy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more