America’s Family-Owned Businesses Succeed 20 Years Plus, While Fostering Generations of Employees, According to Survey

Study Shows 66% of “Next Generation” Work in Their Family Businesses, While Employee Family Members Also Stay for Generations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-owned businesses tend to last 20 years or more and over 70% have employees that last for generations, according to results from Family Enterprise USA’s Annual Family Business Survey The Annual Family Business Survey was among the largest and most comprehensive surveys taken to date, with 730 respondents from 45 states completing the survey in January and February of this year, according to Family Enterprise USA.The survey found 81% of family businesses have been in operation for 20 years or more and 70.9% of family businesses had majority ownership from first and second generations of family members.In addition, nearly half of family-owned businesses (47%) employed 51 or more workers, according to the survey.The study also found 66.6% of “Next Generation” family members work in the family business, while 71% of family-owned businesses have “Generational Employees,” that is, non-family employees with their family members working in the business for several generations.Previous research revealed America’s family businesses, the largest private employer in the country, account for 83.3 million jobs in some 32 million family businesses across the country. These businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to U.S. gross domestic product, according to research conducted by Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group.Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group educate and advocate on behalf of family-owned businesses, family offices, and successful families on tax and economic policy issues with Congress.“This year’s survey shows that family-owned businesses have real staying power,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group. “It also shows that family businesses are able to keep employees, and their next generations, in the businesses far longer than traditional corporations,” Soldano said. “This research helps policy makers in Washington, D.C., understand the size, scope, and importance of family-owned businesses and the effect of negative policies have on this large sector of our economy.”For more information on 2025 Annual Family Business Survey, go to: www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.