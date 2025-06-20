Commemorating the NATO PA’s 70th anniversary in Brussels, Allied parliamentary leaders urge ambitious agenda for NATO Hague Summit  

Leaders from 21 Allied Parliaments and Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, including 15 Speakers of Parliament, gathered in the Belgian Chamber of Deputies, to celebrate the achievements of seven decades of Allied parliamentary diplomacy, which began with the first “Conference of Members of Parliament from the NATO Countries” at NATO Headquarters in Paris on 18-22 July 1955 (watch more).

“Our founding fathers came together with one firm conviction: NATO’s commitment to collective defence needs to be anchored firmly in the Alliance’s democratic foundations,” recalled Marcos Perestrello (Portugal), President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA). “And this requires the active engagement of Allied citizens through their elected representatives.”

“For 70 years, this Assembly has carried the voice of Allied citizens and helped strengthen our NATO Alliance. For 70 years, we have made the case to our citizens that NATO provides the essential bedrock of the security of Europe and North America.”

“In such troubled times in particular, it is good to have friends. An assurance that we are not alone and that like-minded nations – respecting each other’s autonomy and all the differences of opinion that naturally exist – will pull on the same sail when it really matters,” said Peter de Roover, President of the House of Representatives of Belgium.

“Unity, trust, and dialogue must remain the pillars of our collective action. It is about demonstrating the determination of our democracies to defend themselves together and renewing our commitment to Euro-Atlantic security, based not only on credible deterrence, but also on dialogue and prevention,” added Vincent Blondel, President of the Senate of Belgium and Chairperson of the NATO PA’s Science and Technology Committee.

Hosted by the Belgian delegation to the NATO PA, the NATO Parliamentary Summit brought together about 250 participants and took place mere days before the 2025 NATO Summit of Allied Heads of State and Government in The Hague, Netherlands (24 to 25 June).

The parliamentary leaders therefore looked firmly to the future of the Alliance.

President Perestrello stressed the need to shift and rebalance the transatlantic burden and responsibilities within NATO “and we must step up to face the unprecedented threats and challenges: the direct threats of Russia and terrorism; the rising instability in our neighbourhood; and the menace to the rules-based order and our democratic way of life”.

“We must adopt a new, robust Defence Investment Plan. Urgently develop our industrial base. And take back the lead in new technologies.”

“Our parliaments must let our governments know that we support increased defence spending, that we support a stronger and fairer NATO,” he urged.

“We must increase our resilience and better counter the autocrats’ hybrid warfare and their challenge to the international order,” he added. He reiterated the NATO PA’s long-standing critical priority of establishing a Centre for Democratic Resilience at NATO Headquarters.

“Allies must continue to make clear they stand with Ukraine. Unwavering in their support for Ukraine’s democracy, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, right to self-defence and self-determination, including NATO membership. Unwavering in the principles this Alliance stands for. And unwavering in their commitment to bring peace through strength.”

“NATO was born as a response to a totalitarian threat. Now this threat is stronger than ever,” stressed Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada. “I am grateful to all of you for the support already provided but now it is not the time for hesitations. It is time for strong decisions. It is time for resolute action. With your support, we will end this war. Together with you, we will open a new chapter, a chapter of hope, recovery, and justice.

Chairman Stefanchuk also argued strongly for Ukraine’s future NATO membership: “Ukraine must become a NATO member to protect itself [...] and strengthen NATO,” he argued. He added that “the path to NATO stimulates change in Ukraine, strengthening democracy, civilian control of the military, and legal reforms.”

Earlier this spring, the Assembly adopted its recommendations to take NATO deterrence and defence to the next level at The Hague Summit as well as a separate declaration which reinforced the Assembly’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

“We must be guided by the moral clarity of our shared democratic values. We must act in unity to underpin our credibility. And we must bring to bear our collective strength to the threats and challenges neither North America nor Europe can solve alone,” President Perestrello concluded.

“Then, I have no doubt we will succeed and continue to protect the security of the one billion people living under NATO’s roof for 76 years.”

Next week, the NATO PA President, Bureau and Heads of Delegation will travel to The Hague to take part in the NATO Public Forum and other meetings.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is institutionally separate from NATO but serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance.

Contact presse : [email protected]

Photos can be found here