GLOBAL DANCE CREWS FACE OFF AT THE 24TH WORLD HIP HOP DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP IN PHOENIX

2025 USA Gold Medalists The Killas (Las Vegas, NV) headed to the World Championship 55 nations to compete at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship

3,000+ dancers. 55 Countries. One world stage. The biggest week in hip hop dance.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a year of hard-fought competitions across 55 countries, the world’s top dance crews and street dancers will converge in Phoenix for Hip Hop International’s 24th Annual World Hip Hop Dance Championship and World Battles, taking place July 28–August 2, 2025.More than 3000 dancers comprising over 300 dance crews—each having earned national champion status—will compete for world titles in divisions spanning Juniors (ages 7–12), Varsity (12–17), Adults (18+), MiniCrews, and MegaCrews—a true showcase of the global hip hop dance community. Crews range in size from 3 to 40 dancers.The World Hip Hop Dance Championship prelims and semifinals will take place at the Arizona Grand Resort & Convention Center from July 28 to 31, with the World Finals set for August 2 at Mullett Arena. The Arizona Grand will serve as the event’s official host hotel, evoking the spirit of an Olympic Village, with energetic dancers and athletes preparing to compete at every turn and international flags, coaches, and supporters filling the venue. Mullett Arena, a state-of-the-art facility, will be transformed for the Finals, featuring enhanced sound, oversized digital screens, and clear sight-lines throughout.Founded in 2002 by producers Karen and Howard Schwartz, Hip Hop International (HHI) revolutionized street dance through high-energy competitions and the Emmy-winning MTV series America’s Best Dance Crew. Today, it stands as the world’s premier hip hop dance organization, known for uniting global street culture, and advancing street dance from one-on-one battles to arena-filling crew competitions.The weeklong celebration includes a full lineup of family-friendly events:• World Hip Hop Dance Championship Prelims and Semifinals, Monday-Thursday, July 28-31• World Battles – One-on-one all styles dance battles, Friday, August 1• World Moves Dance Workshops – Taught by world-renowned dancers and choreographers, Friday and Saturday, August 1 and 2.• Real Talk – A live panel discussion with street dance icons and experts, Friday, August 1• World Hip Hop Dance Championship Finals, Saturday, August 2Event times can be found on the World Hip Hop Dance Championship page at www.hiphopinternational.com HHI’s mission — “Uniting the World Through Dance” — continues to connect individuals of all ages and cultures from around the world through a shared love of dance.The most exciting events are experienced live and in person. Witness the pinnacle of global hip hop. The road to Phoenix ends with gold. Tickets and all-access event passes are available by clicking here . Finals tickets can be purchased at mullettarena.com . For group sales, contact danberman@groupsalesamerica.com.

2024 World Championship Highlights

