AI Call Tracking, IVR Solutions, and Intelligent Agents to Redefine Inbound Performance with Call Loom

Call Loom delivers 95% call delivery success, buyer scoring, and IVR routing to drive scalable inbound lead performance.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Loom announced the release of its most advanced feature suite, delivering AI-powered call tracking, fully integrated IVR design tools, intelligent call scoring, and real-time attribution for inbound lead-driven businesses. The expanded platform aims to solve one of the biggest operational blind spots faced by performance marketers, agencies, networks, and sales organizations: full visibility into what happens before, during, and after every inbound call.With these new capabilities, Call Loom positions itself as a true end-to-end call intelligence platform, going far beyond traditional call tracking systems.The Attribution Problem Costing BillionsWhile businesses invest heavily in digital ads, lead generation, and affiliate partnerships, most still lack the ability to fully connect online activity to offline call results. Industry data suggests billions are lost annually to poorly tracked, misattributed, or low-quality calls that never convert into revenue.The upgraded Inbound Call Tracking system from Call Loom allows businesses to assign unique numbers to every campaign source Facebook, Google Ads, affiliate networks, call centers, or offline media and tie every phone lead back to its origin with complete accuracy.Dynamic Number Insertion (DNI) technology enables granular attribution across websites, landing pages, and ad platforms. With live reporting, marketing teams can now track not only call volumes but actual conversion outcomes by source.Beyond Tracking: Real-Time AI Scoring and Fraud ProtectionOne of the platform’s standout innovations is its AI Call Scoring & Spam Filtering system. As calls flow into the platform, Call Loom uses machine learning to analyze:Voice patternsDTMF keypress behaviorSpeech sentimentCaller intent signalsThis allows the system to automatically flag fraudulent traffic, block robocalls, score lead quality, and prioritize valid opportunities ensuring buyers receive only high-quality, actionable calls.By embedding this analysis directly into call routing decisions, Call Loom helps both networks and advertisers protect revenue while maximizing true ROI.Rise of AI Agents for Always-On ConversationsResponding to increasing call volumes and customer expectations for immediate service, Call Loom introduces fully AI-powered voice agents trained on business-specific data. These intelligent agents can:Handle routine customer inquiriesCollect lead information in real-timeQualify and segment callers automaticallyTransfer complex cases to live agents as neededOperate 24/7 across time zonesBy blending automation with live agent escalation, businesses reduce labor costs, improve response times, and prevent missed opportunities even outside standard business hours.Smarter IVR Solutions Simplify Complex WorkflowsWith the release of the new Call Loom IVR Solutions , businesses gain full control over custom call flows using a visual drag-and-drop builder.Key IVR features include:Intent-based call routingLead data capture (ZIP codes, age, policy type, etc.)Time-of-day routingDynamic fallback rulesCRM and partner system integrationThe result is zero missed calls, faster lead handling, and fully automated routing logic that adapts in real-time to team capacity and lead quality.Built for the High-Stakes Lead EcosystemThe expanded Call Loom advance features directly address performance-driven industries that depend heavily on inbound call volume, including:Insurance & Financial ServicesHealthcare & Senior MarketsHome Services & RepairPay-Per-Call Affiliate NetworksMarketing Agencies & Lead AggregatorLegal Intake & ConsultationsBeyond individual business use, Call Loom offers full white-label options for networks and agencies who want to deliver call tracking as a fully branded solution to their own clients.Compliance at Scale: TCPA, CMS & DNC Protection Built InWith tightening regulatory oversight across U.S. and international markets, Call Loom’s Compliance Automation Suite ensures full integration with leading compliance partners, while maintaining real-time DNC scrubbing, call recording encryption, and granular access controls.This protects businesses from costly fines, lawsuits, and operational exposure tied to non-compliant call practices.Traction & Market MomentumSince its commercial release, Call Loom has tracked over 2 million calls in the past 12 months, expanded to 250+ active publishers, and delivered a 95% call delivery success rate, resulting in a 42% increase in overall lead quality for its buyer networks.With projections placing the global call tracking market at $10B+ by 2027, Call Loom’s AI-powered capabilities directly address the growing need for transparent attribution, risk management, and data-driven revenue optimization.Expansion plans include:Predictive AI optimization engines (Q4 2025)Mobile-based publisher management toolsDeeper CRM integrations and partner ecosystem growthGlobal expansion into LATAM and UK marketsRaising Capital to Accelerate GrowthCall Loom is currently raising a $1.5M seed round to further scale engineering, expand partnerships, and accelerate publisher acquisition efforts as it positions itself as a category leader in intelligent call attribution.This funding will support continued investment in AI research, fraud detection models, cross-platform integrations, and compliance leadership addressing multiple pain points that have historically fragmented the call performance ecosystem.A Single Platform. Total Call Control.By unifying tracking, scoring, routing, compliance, and buyer delivery into a fully integrated SaaS platform, Call Loom offers its customers a clear operational advantage total real-time visibility into every inbound call, with actionable insights that drive both revenue and efficiency.For a full feature overview, visit Call Loom or explore verified customer experiences on Call Loom Reviews.About Call LoomCall Loom is a leading AI-powered inbound call tracking platform designed for performance-driven businesses. Built to give full transparency across call sourcing, quality scoring, compliance, and conversion attribution, Call Loom equips marketers, sales teams, agencies, and lead buyers with the actionable data they need to scale efficiently, reduce risk, and capture the full value of inbound phone leads.

