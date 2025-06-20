FRANDZEL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DEBRA GRAY NAMED ‘WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP’ NOMINEE

Debra Gray

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Executive Director Debra Gray has been recognized as a "Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards 2025” nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“We are incredibly proud of Debra in receiving this well-deserved recognition” said Managing Shareholder Hemal Master. “The impact of her leadership, vision, and dedication, and unwavering commitment are felt at our firm and within the legal community each day.”Debra Gray is a driving force behind the firm’s operational excellence and a widely respected leader within the legal administration community. Known for her strategic vision, mentorship, and collaborative leadership, Debra has played a central role in shaping Frandzel’s culture and success. She leads attorney and staff recruitment, ensures effective onboarding, and fosters professional development at all levels of the firm. A recognized voice in cybersecurity for law firms, Debra has implemented protocols that keep Frandzel secure in an evolving digital landscape.Beyond her work at the firm, Gray is an influential leader in the Greater Los Angeles Association of Legal Administrators (GLA ALA), where she champions the advancement and recognition of legal administrators.

