THREE NEW SAUCES, ONE MISSION: TARI BRINGS PERU’S BOLDEST FLAVORS TO FANCY FOOD 2025

From Fries to Fine Dining, from Hot to Haute: Tari Is the Sauce Everyone’s Talking About

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peru’s #1 hot sauce brand, Tari, is setting the standard for flavor-forward condiments, and they’re just getting started. After rapid retail expansion and a spot on CNN’s top products of 2025, Tari returns to the Summer Fancy Food Show with three bold new flavors designed to meet the moment: globally inspired, heat-packed, and ready for anything from fries to fine dining.In just a year, Tari grew from 500 to 2,250 stores across the U.S., becoming the fourth-best-selling hot sauce at The Fresh Market and Heinen’s, and quickly breaking into Amazon’s Top 30. The surge in demand comes as ají amarillo, the star ingredient in Tari’s signature sauce, was named one of the Top Flavors of 2025, fueling even greater interest from home cooks and chefs seeking flavor-packed condiments with authentic roots.What sets Tari apart? It’s not just heat, it’s heritage. Crafted with native Peruvian peppers and a creamy texture that clings to every bite, each bottle is made using traditional batán stone-grinding techniques for authentic depth and irresistible flavor.Meet the Lineup — Including Three New Flavors Making Their Debut:• Tari Aji Amarillo – Bright, fruity, and tangy with just the right kick. Made with the ají amarillo pepper, named World’s Best Pepper by TasteAtlas. Perfect on fries, avocado toast, or grilled chicken.• Tari Rocoto – Creamy and flavorful with a touch of sweetness. This rocoto pepper sauce turns burgers, BBQ, and even sushi into craveable standouts.New for Fancy Food Show:• Zesty Verde (NEW) – Huacatay (Andean mint) + ají amarillo = fresh, herbal, and slightly spicy. Great with seafood, grilled chicken, and veggies.• Tropical Kick (NEW) – Fruity, sweet heat from rocoto peppers and onion. Brightens up tacos, pulled meats, and quesadillas.• Smoky Heat (NEW) – The boldest of the bunch. Rocoto-driven spice with an herbaceous twist, ideal for wings, steak, and flavor-seekers."Tari delivers the genuine, dynamic tastes of Peru in every product, giving chefs fresh opportunities to transform their menus with intense, robust spice and smooth consistency," said Pamela Scarponi Ramirez, U.S. Business Director at Alicorp. "Each sauce has been carefully developed to deliver outstanding taste while maintaining adaptability, making them perfect complements to diverse culinary creations. From preparation to presentation, Tari focuses on creating memorable moments with each serving."Tari isn't just another hot sauce -- it's a creamy, flavor-forward condiment crafted with native Peruvian peppers and authentic heritage ingredients. From drizzling over summer BBQ classics and wood-fired pizzas to adding a zesty kick to salads, tacos, and breakfast favorites, Tari's balanced heat and rich texture elevates everything from burgers and rotisserie chicken to grilled vegetables and globally inspired bowls.As buyers and trendsetters explore the show floor, Tari stands out for its ability to meet today's demand for authentic global flavors, unexpected heat, and versatile, all-purpose condiments. With vegetarian-friendly recipes and a focus on real ingredients, Tari is the perfect fit for modern consumers and menus.Experience Tari at Summer Fancy Food ShowThe Tari team will be on hand at Booth #5955 to provide tastings, share recipe inspiration, and discuss foodservice options and retail partnerships.About TariTari is Peru's #1 hot sauce brand, proudly owned by Alicorp, a leading Latin American consumer goods company. Each Tari sauce is crafted using traditional stone-grinding techniques with heritage, heart, and a passion for bringing the bold, authentic flavors of Peru to tables around the world.About AlicorpAlicorp is a leading consumer goods company with operations across Latin America, exporting to more than 25 countries. Their dedication to quality and innovation is reflected in every bottle of Tari.To learn more about Tari, follow tari.usa on Instagram and TikTok , and check out TariSauce.us # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tari and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.*Source: Tasteatlas

