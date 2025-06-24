US Strategic Metals Partners with GB Group Global to Boost U.S. Critical Minerals Production

GB Group Global

Collaboration aims to strengthen U.S. supply chain for critical minerals with a focus on Africa

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to help secure the future of America’s critical minerals supply chains, US Strategic Metals (“USSM” or the “Company”) has engaged its partner GB Group Global to increase its access to global critical mineral feeds and accelerate its mission to become the largest U.S. producer of sustainable critical metals.Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USSM is tackling a key challenge in the U.S strategy to become energy dominant and critical minerals independent by producing a reliable, domestic critical mineral supply chain including alloy grade cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper and additional critical minerals for the defense, aerospace and battery industries. GB Group Global will leverage its excellent relationships globally and specifically in Africa to meet USSM’s desire to accelerate its fast-progressing critical minerals hub in Fredericktown, MO and potential for expansion globally. Additionally, GB Group Global will offer:• Business intelligence• Risk mitigation• Brand protection• Regulatory compliance support• Administrative assistance• Access to feedstock from African regions for USSM’s processing facilities“This partnership positions the Missouri Project to secure a global supply of critical metals especially from the African continent that will strengthen national security by bringing critical supply chains home,” said USSM CEO Stacy Hastie. “We anticipate that it will also create high-quality jobs and boost the regional economy.”About U.S. Strategic MetalsUSSM is North America’s leading sustainable solution for critical metals production and processing. Strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for the defense, aerospace and defense industries, USSM supplies clean, domestic, and ethically sourced critical minerals.About GB Group GlobalLed by Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, GB Group Global brings over 50 years of expertise in global business and diplomatic relations, specializing in emerging markets like Africa. Their experience in securing strategic capital, fostering sustainable growth, and sourcing resources from regions with rich mineral deposits makes them an important partner for USSM’s mission to lead in sustainable metal production.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.