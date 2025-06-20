Maryland Natural Resources Police Report: Spring 2025

June 20, 2025

NRP Underwater Operations Team members patrol the Severn River during the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstrations in May. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police took action on numerous violations of criminal and natural resource law from March through May. During those months, individuals were charged for violations including hunting out of season, baiting game animals, spotlighting deer, weapons charges, commercial oyster violations, and other crimes.

St. Mary’s River Fishermen Caught With 28 Undersized Croaker

On May 26, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting fisheries checks identified two men fishing on the St. Mary’s River, when one of the men threw an object in the water.

Officers observed several dead croaker floating in the water, and found 18 more in the boat’s cooler. Between the fish thrown overboard and stored inside the cooler, 28 fish were recovered, all of which were under the legal size of 9 inches. Both men – a 41-year-old Mount Rainier man and a 29-year-old Annandale, Va., man – were charged with possession of undersized croaker measuring less than 9 inches (11 or more fish), which carries a maximum offense of $1,000, and $2,000 and/or one-year imprisonment for a second offense.

Stevensville Man Charged after Throwing Rocks at Father and Son Fishing

On May 20, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a call for a man throwing rocks from shore and threatening a father and son who were fishing by boat in Shipping Creek in Talbot County.

Officers met with the complainant and suspect, who admitted to throwing rocks at the fishermen. The individual – a 55-year-old Stevensville man – was assessed a citation for intentional interference with lawful taking of fish or other marine life, which carries a maximum fine of $1,000 for a first offense.

Piney Point Gillnetters Face $5,000 in Fines

On May 17, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded to a call for a boater who had snagged an illegal gill net with the boat’s motor in the area of the Piney Point petroleum station on the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County.

Officers determined the gill net belonged to two men on a jon boat in Piney Point Creek who were seen with additional gill nets on board. Later officers found 41 striped bass (11 of which were outside the legal size limit of 19-24 inches), 8 undersized croaker, and several spot on board with cuts and marks consistent with being caught in a gill net. The men – an 18-year-old and a 26-year-old, both of Riverdale Park – were issued a bevy of charges including fishing without a license, use of a monofilament gill net, possession of illegal sized striped bass, possession of over the limit striped bass, possession of undersized croaker, and several additional boating safety violations. Officers found that one of the men was wanted for another crime, and he was arrested and transported. Both men face maximum fines of $5,000.

Officers retrieved an illegal monofilament gillnet and over 50 fish taken from the waters of the Potomac in St. Mary’s County. Photo acquired via NRP investigation.

Weapons Seized, Charges Issued To Prohibited Pennsylvania Turkey Hunter

On May 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting a patrol check at Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area in Washington County found a parked vehicle with hunting equipment registered to an individual prohibited from possessing firearms.

Upon the individual’s return to the vehicle, officers found him to be prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a disqualifying conviction in 2016. The 40-year-old Greencastle, Pa., man then forfeited the 20-gauge shotgun he was hunting with and several miscellaneous rounds of ammunition. He was later charged for possession of a firearm while prohibited and illegal possession of ammunition, and faces up to four years imprisonment and/or $2,000 in fines.

The dirt biker pictured in the above body-worn camera (BWC) imagery was unidentified until Allegany County community members came forth with sufficient leads following a public call for assistance. Natural Resources Police BWC photo.

Dan’s Mountain Dirtbiker Charged with Assault, Eluding Police

On April 24, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers patrolling Dan’s Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Allegany County observed illegal off-road vehicle activity and were actively enforcing violations.

Officers attempted to gain compliance of an individual on a dirtbike, when the operator failed to stop, struck the officer in their attempt to shut the engine off, and fled the scene. The operator was later identified as an 18-year-old male from Barton, and faces charges for second-degree assault, reckless driving, negligent driving, attempt to elude uniformed police, operating an ORV in a non-designated area, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, and several other offenses. The man faces a maximum combined 15 years imprisonment and/or more than $10,000 in fines between criminal, traffic, and natural resources offenses.

Caroline County Felon Charged For Hunting While Prohibited from Carrying Firearms

On April 19, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance in Caroline County identified multiple individuals turkey hunting from a ground blind and approached them to perform a routine check.

One of the individuals – a 64-year-old male from Preston – was found to be possessing firearms while prohibited due to a felony conviction. He was issued charges for possession of a firearm while disqualified, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, and illegal possession of ammunition. The man faces a maximum sentence of 19 years and/or $2,000 in fines.

Cumberland Man Face Firearms and Turkey Baiting Charges

On April 19, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance in Garrett County observed an individual known to be prohibited from possessing firearms turkey hunting with a shotgun on private property.

Officers approached the man – a 40-year-old from Cumberland – and identified him as being prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying felony conviction in 2010. Officers also found an active corn feeder located near where the individual was hunting. A 12-gauge shotgun and a box of shells were seized as evidence. The man faces up to 24 years and/or $12,000 in fines if convicted.

Kent County Man Charged with Hunting Baited Turkeys on Opening Day

On April 18, opening day of spring turkey season, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance on a Kent County property they knew to be baited charged a man who was hunting from a blind.

Officers approached the man – a 53-year-old male from Worton – after he made several calls to turkeys which entered an area near two decoys in front of the blind. Observed near the decoys was fresh milo, which the man admitted knowledge of its presence. He was then issued one citation for hunting turkey with the aid of bait, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500 for a first offense.

Weapons Seized, Charges Issued to Duo Turkey Hunting on Baited Gambrills Property

On April 18, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance on a baited Gambrills property observed two men in separate ground blinds actively turkey hunting and calling near separate feeders containing corn.

Both individuals were then approached by officers, identified as a 45-year-old Ellicott City man and a 58-year-old Severn man. One Mossberg and one Beretta shotgun were seized as evidence. Each of the men were issued a citation for hunting turkey with the aid of bait, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500 for a first offense.

Boonsboro Man Busted For Hunting Turkey Over Corn, Sunflower Seeds

On April 18, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were checking a Frederick County property baited with a feeder containing corn when they observed a man hunting from an elevated blind.

Officers approached the individual – a 72-year-old Boonsboro man – and collected corn kernels and sunflower seeds before issuing a citation for hunting turkey with the aid of bait. If convicted, the man faces up to $1,500 in fines.

Two semi-automatic shotguns were seized as evidence as part of an investigation into suspected turkey hunting over bait in Anne Arundel County. Maryland DNR photo.

Washington County Turkey-Baiter Charged On Opening Day

On April 18, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducted a patrol check on an individual turkey hunting at a Knoxville property known to be baited with corn and milo.

Officers heard a turkey gobbling and approached the individual in a ground blind, who acknowledged the presence of bait nearby. The 57-year-old Knoxville man was then issued a citation for hunting turkey with the aid of bait. If convicted, the man could face up to $1,500 in fines.

Cambridge Man Charged With Illegal Sika Deer Kills, Violating Deer Management Permit Provisions

On April 14, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were notified of deer management activity occurring in Woolford under an active agricultural deer cooperator permit. Officers surveilled the property during the management period, heard multiple shots fired, and observed someone operating a side-by-side off-road vehicle.

Officers found four sika deer loaded into the side-by-side, two of which were antlered. Officers concluded the individual – a 57-year-old Cambridge man – violated his deer management permit by taking antlered deer, as the permit allowed harvesting only antlerless deer. The man also was not wearing fluorescent orange, as required on the management permit, and failed to check in or field tag the deceased deer. He was assessed two charges for failure to generate confirmation numbers or field tag deer, two charges of violating a deer management permit, and hunting during a closed season. He faces a maximum of $7,500 in fines if found guilty.

Pennsylvania Smallmouth Angler Charged With Possession During Closed Season

On April 3, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a report of photographs posted on social media showing smallmouth bass caught in the Potomac River in Washington County and kept. Smallmouth bass are protected from harvest in non-tidal waters from March 1 to June 15.

Officers issued one citation to the man– a 49-year-old from Waynesboro, Pa. – who faces a $250 pre-payable fine or a maximum of $1,000 if convicted in court.

Sika Deer Spotlighter From West Virginia Faces $7,500 In Fines

On March 23, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were notified of a partnering agency traffic stop in Somerset County with an individual who was transporting a deceased deer. Officers determined the vehicle matched the description of one that was linked to reports of spotlighting and shooting out of a truck.

A recently-killed sika deer was found in the back of the truck, while a loaded .22-caliber rifle, two handheld spotlights, and several .22 rounds were recovered inside the vehicle. After inspection of the vehicle, another recently-killed sika deer was found in an adjacent field. One of the vehicle’s occupants – a 39-year-old man from Charleston, W. Va. – admitted to shooting the deer, and was issued the following citations: possession of a loaded firearm inside a vehicle, possessing game animals during closed season, nighttime hunting, hunting out of season and exceeding bag limits. If convicted, the man could face a maximum of $7,500 in fines.

Talbot County Oyster Bust Reveals Finds Man Commercial Oystering Without Authorization

On March 18, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a report of oyster theft near a private pier in Talbot County. Arriving officers conducted a commercial fisheries inspection of the vessel taking oysters near the private pier and found the individuals on board – a 61-year-old man from Tilghman Island and a 31-year-old man from McDaniel – in violation of harvesting shellfish within 10 feet of an individual’s pier.

Further inspection revealed one of the men had not obtained a Maryland Tidal Fishing License for commercial activity, nor had he paid a Maryland oyster surcharge for the 2024-25 season. He was charged with giving a false name to avoid prosecution, making a false statement to a police officer, engaging in commercial fisheries activities without a license, 11 charges of failure to obtain a tidal fishing license for commercial activity, and 11 charges of failure to pay oyster surcharge. He faces a maximum of nearly $50,000 in fines if found guilty.