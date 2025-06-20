Road Transport Logistics Market to Reach USD 6.9 trillion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.7% CAGR : Allied Market Research

ALLIED LOGO.png

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Road Transport Logistics Market by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by End User (Agriculture, Fishing and Forestry, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Wholesale and Retail Trade, Others), by Service Type (Express and Pracel Services, Freight Forwading, Third-Party Logistics), by Destination (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 "𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭" 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒.𝟏 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔.𝟗 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The growth of the global road transport logistics market is primarily driven by rising e-commerce activity, growing international and domestic trade, and the increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery services. Advancements in vehicle technology, including telematics and fleet management systems, have improved operational efficiency and route optimization. Infrastructure development and government initiatives to enhance road connectivity further support market expansion. Additionally, the growing need for temperature-controlled transportation for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods boosts demand. The shift toward sustainable logistics and the integration of electric and alternative-fuel vehicles are also shaping the future of the road transport logistics market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325751 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for last-mile delivery services, particularly driven by the expansion of the e-commerce sector. LCVs offer flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and easy navigation through urban and semi-urban areas, making them ideal for transporting goods over short distances. Their lower fuel consumption and maintenance costs compared to heavy-duty vehicles also contribute to their widespread adoption. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to increase in demand for long-haul freight transport, infrastructure development, and advancements in vehicle technology. The expansion of e-commerce and global trade necessitates robust logistics solutions, further propelling the HCV market.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of end user, the wholesale and retail trade held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This is due to the surge in consumer demand and the rapid expansion of organized retail and e-commerce channels worldwide. Retailers and wholesalers rely heavily on road transport logistics to ensure timely and efficient delivery of goods across distribution centers, stores, and customers. The need for flexible, responsive supply chains and real-time inventory management has also driven investment in advanced logistics solutions within this segment, further reinforcing its dominant role in the market. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to the increase in demand for energy resources, particularly natural gas and refined petroleum products, which require efficient and reliable transportation networks.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of service type, the freight forwading segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is driven by its critical role in coordinating shipments, managing documentation, and offering multimodal transport solutions, helping businesses streamline supply chains and reduce operational complexities and costs. However, the third party logistics segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034, This is due to the surge in e-commerce, globalization of supply chains, and the need for cost-effective logistics solutions. By outsourcing logistics functions, companies can focus on core competencies while leveraging 3PL providers' expertise in transportation, warehousing, and distribution.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/road-transport-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of destination, the domestic segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This is primarily due to the robust demand for regional transportation services, facilitated by increased local production, consumer demand, and the need for efficient delivery within national borders. However, the international segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to increase in cross-border trade, globalization, and advancements in transportation infrastructure. Enhanced connectivity and trade agreements facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of goods across borders, boosting demand for international logistics services.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒On the basis of region, Asia-pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting more than two-fifths of the global road transport logistics market revenue. This dominance is driven by robust economic growth, substantial infrastructure investments, and the expansion of e-commerce across key markets such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region's extensive manufacturing base and increasing consumer demand further bolster the need for efficient logistics solutions.However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034, this is driven by factors such as increasing cross-border trade, advancements in transportation infrastructure, and the rise of e-commerce.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : -DHL GROUPUnited Parcel Service of America, Inc.FedExKuehne+NagelDSVCEVA LogisticsDB SchenkerC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.Geodis SA𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325751 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Road transport logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Europe Cold Chain Logistics MarketAutomotive Garage Equipment MarketSmart Parking MarketLogistics MarketRoadside Assistance Market AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

