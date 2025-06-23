GB Group Global and Visium Technologies, In. Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets

GB Group Global Visium Technologies

This partnership marks a pivotal step in accelerating digital growth in regions rich with opportunity. TruContext™ will play a critical role with robust cybersecurity tools for a connected world.” — Dr. Gloria Herndon

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GB Group Global, a leading global business advisory firm, and Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: VISM), a global leader in cybersecurity and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance cybersecurity across Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. This collaboration leverages GB Group Global’s extensive regional expertise and Visium’s cutting-edge TruContext™ platform to empower governments and organizations in these fast-growing markets.The partnership will see GB Group Global promote Visium’s TruContext™, a proprietary real-time cybersecurity and analytics solution that uses generative AI and graph database technology to deliver actionable insights. By providing context-driven risk analysis, TruContext™ helps organizations proactively address cyber threats, supporting secure digital transformation. The companies anticipate significant revenue growth in the coming months as demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions rises in these regions.“This partnership marks a pivotal step in accelerating digital growth in regions rich with opportunity,” said Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, CEO of GB Group Global. “TruContext™ will play a critical role in equipping Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with robust cybersecurity tools to navigate the challenges of a connected world.”Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies, added, “We are excited to partner with GB Group Global to bring our advanced cybersecurity, analytics, and visualization solutions to these dynamic markets. The TruContext™ platform will help governments and organizations in Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean to build robust defenses against cyber threats, ensuring that they can fully capitalize on their digital transformation journeys.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.