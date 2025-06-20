Hiker Rescued From Twin Brook Trail

CONTACT:

June 20, 2025

Franconia, NH – At approximately 9:10 a.m. on June 19, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of a hiker in need of assistance on the Twin Brook Trail in Franconia. The hiker had spent the previous night at the AMC’s Galehead Hut planning to descend the next morning via the Twin Brook Trail. Unfortunately, while on a steep section of trail he slipped on some wet moss and fell resulting in a leg injury that rendered him immobile. He was able to contact 911 and request assistance. The hiker was identified as Douglas Lawrence, 75, of Hewitt, NJ. Unfortunately, Lawrence’s fall occurred just over 5 miles from the nearest trailhead resulting in an extended rescue operation.

Because Lawrence was approximately 0.5 miles south of the Galehead Hut, members of the hut crew were first on the scene to assess Lawrence’s condition and confirm his location. The AMC hut crew members were able to reach Lawrence at around 10:30 a.m. and waited with him until additional help arrived. Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue teams responded to carry Lawrence off the trail, reaching him at around 1:45 p.m. Extreme weather was expected in the area at 5:00 p.m., but fortunately the crew made it from the ridge before it arrived, reaching the Gale River trailhead at approximately 8:20 p.m. Lawrence was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital by Bethlehem Ambulance Service for further evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind the public that even the most experienced hikers can have an accident. The important thing to remember is to prepare accordingly. If an accident happens in a remote location, rescue can take hours. While waiting, it is important to keep yourself warm and dry by packing the ten essential items including warm clothing, extra food and water, a headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, knife, map, and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.