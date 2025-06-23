World-Renowned Chef Launches Exclusive Private Dining Experience in California

Michelin Star Chef for Hire- Luxury Private Dining Caterer for corporate events Exclusive Dinner Party Catering

Chef Martin Hoellrigl launches Capitola Garden Feast, offering luxury private dining and farm-to-table experiences across California.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef to Global Icons like Pope John Paul II Debuts Private Chef Service in CAChef Martin Hoellrigl Launches Capitola Garden Feast, Offering Personalized At-Home Dining Services in CaliforniaSilicon Valley, California - International chef Martin Hoellrigl has announced the official launch of Capitola Garden Feast, a private chef service delivering personalized fine dining experiences in clients’ homes and gardens throughout California’s Central Coast.With over 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality across Europe and the United States, Chef Hoellrigl brings a global culinary perspective to intimate, at-home dining. He has held executive roles at prestigious venues such as Palais Daun Kinsky and Balance Resort Stegersbach in Austria, as well as the Palace Hôtel Bristol Paris, which was recognized by the Michelin Guide. During his career, he has prepared meals for high-profile figures including Pope John Paul II, Julia Child, and Tonino Lamborghini.Chef Hoellrigl is formally trained in classical European cuisine and holds certifications in tourism management, wine, and hospitality from institutions including Cornell University. After relocating to California, he led culinary programs at Hilton Hotels and Byington Vineyard, earning praise for quality and innovation.A New Standard in Private DiningFounded in 2017, Capitola Garden Feast specializes in luxury private chef services designed for small gatherings, milestone celebrations, and exclusive events. The company’s services include multi-course menus, seasonal wine pairings, and immersive farm-to-table experiences, all provided in residential or outdoor venues.Each event is fully customized. From menu planning and ingredient sourcing to onsite preparation and service, Chef Hoellrigl works directly with clients to bring their culinary vision to life. The focus remains on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and presenting meals that blend technical skill with creativity and personal flair.""Our mission is to bring fine dining to the comfort of home,"" said Chef Hoellrigl. ""It’s about giving people the restaurant experience, but with greater intimacy, attention, and ease.""Services Designed for Personalization and ImpactCapitola Garden Feast offers a wide range of private dining formats, including: Multi-course dinners in private residences Outdoor garden feasts with seasonal themes Wine-paired menus for intimate occasions Celebratory meals for birthdays, anniversaries, and milestones Farm-to-table experiences highlighting local ingredients Collaborative events with local food and wine producersWhether in the Santa Cruz Mountains, a coastal backyard in Monterey Bay, or an indoor venue in the Bay Area, each event reflects the same attention to detail and commitment to quality. Chef Hoellrigl emphasizes sustainability, precision, and hospitality, values that have defined his international career.From World-Class Kitchens to Local HomesChef Hoellrigl’s background in elite hospitality continues to shape the experience he offers through Capitola Garden Feast. His work has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, and he remains committed to delivering thoughtful, refined dining for clients who seek more than just a meal.About Capitola Garden FeastFounded in 2017 by Chef Martin Hoellrigl, Capitola Garden Feast is a California-based private chef service restaurant offering fully customized dining experiences in private homes and outdoor venues. Inspired by Chef Hoellrigl’s international background, Capitola Garden Feast brings fine dining into personal spaces with curated menus, wine pairings, and end-to-end service rooted in excellence, sustainability, and seasonal ingredients.Contact Information:Capitola Garden FeastPhone: (954) 682-9367Email: info@capitolagardenfeast.comWebsite: https://www.capitolagardenfeast.com

