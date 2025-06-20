Food Delivery Mobile Application Market Growing at a CAGR of 25% and is estimated to reach $62,836.97 Million by 2030

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market

High internet use, smartphone adoption, and lifestyle shifts in developing nations fuel growth in the global food delivery app market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global food delivery mobile application market generated $6.75 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $62.83 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2030.High internet penetration, rise in adoption of smartphones, changes in lifestyle in developing countries, and advantages such as cost savings, high return on investments (ROI), high profit margins, and high customer retention drive the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in developing and underdeveloped countries and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments in digitalization and rise in alliances and collaborations of application developers with various restaurants present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 283 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2212 Food delivery mobile application is a digital platform that offers a wide range of menus, prices, reviews given by consumers, and delivery of the food. The food delivery mobile application offers significant potential to publicize restaurants, franchises, and fast-food chains in local as well as international markets. It offers cost savings, high profit margins, easy access, better customer management programs, and intense market presence. The food delivery mobile application is a collective approach taken by a middleman operator that offers large number of restaurants, their menus, prices, and other features on a single online portal. Further, these applications allow customers to browse through a large number of options, various discounts, customer loyalty programs, and customer reviews to renovate designs and features of restaurants.High internet penetration, growing online food delivery and increase in adoption of smartphones boost the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market. In addition, changing lifestyle in developing countries positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in developing and underdeveloped regions and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investment on digitalization and increasing alliances and collaborations of various restaurants with the application developers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.Covid-19 Scenario:1. During the pandemic, the demand for food delivery increased considerably to avoid visiting restaurants, cafes, and hotels to avoid possibility of cross-transmission. This led to rise in usage of food delivery mobile applications.2. Rise in adoption of technology and surge in initiatives to consolidate the entire food delivery ecosystem in developing countries of Asia-Pacific raised the demand for food delivery mobile applications.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-delivery-mobile-application-market/purchase-options Leading Market PlayersApple Inc.CA, Inc. (Broadcom)CognizantGoogle Inc.IBM CorporationMendixMicrosoft CorporationRed Hat, Inc.SAP SEZoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.Based on deployment platform, the Android segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around half of the global food delivery mobile application market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to larger base of android users as compared to other types of operating systems. However, the iOS segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the global digitization, accessible designer tools, cross-device development, and monetization.Based on end user, the food delivery market place segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global food delivery mobile application industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to no additional costs to consumers and ability of aggregators to achieve high-profit margins with the asset-light model. However, the restaurants & others segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in popularity of digital services among businesses and customers.Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global food delivery mobile application market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to presence of many global and domestic food service players including Zomato, Foodpanda, Waimai Baidu, and others and rise in penetration of smartphones. The report also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA. Blockchain Technology Market Size 