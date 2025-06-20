SSL VPN Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.9% and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2030

SSL VPN Market Size

Rising demand for secure remote access, cloud security, and BYOD adoption is fueling growth in the global SSL VPN market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global SSL VPN market was pegged at $3.45 billion in 2017 and is projected to $5.33 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.Rise in demand for secure remote access for employees, customer, & business, growing incidences of cyber-attacks, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and increase in BYOD trend have boosted the growth of global SSL VPN market. However, the vulnerability of SSL protocol to external threats and lack of host security software installments on endpoint devices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing awareness about data security among organizations is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 281 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2774 The global SSL VPN market is in its developing phase, and exhibits high growth potential, due to new features and services provided by the key players in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc., an American multinational technology conglomerate corporation, launched Cisco Plus to provide new flexible buying and consumption models to clients to enable them connect, protect, and automate to accelerate their digital agility in a cloud-first future. In addition, the demand for low-cost, convenient, and flexible security solutions and increase in awareness about IT security fuel the adoption of SSL VPN solutions and services among enterprises.Companies urged employees to set up remote working capabilities in the wake of the spreading pandemic in order to ensure business continuity. The rise of teleworking, work-from-home, and remote workers poses a significant threat to most businesses' cybersecurity infrastructure. As work from home (WFH) became the new normal, businesses began to use secure sockets layer VPN to connect remote users to corporate resources and access important network resources remotely. Access, security, and performance were all in high demand. Thus, these factors promote the growth of the global SSL VPN industry during the pandemic situation.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ssl-vpn-market/purchase-options The global SSL VPN market is segmented on the basis of mode of remote access, component, organization size, and geography. Based on the mode of remote access, the market is divided into clientless, thin-client, and tunnel. The tunnel mode segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market. However, the thin-client mode segment is projected to 8.0% during the forecast period.On the basis of the component, the market is divided into software and services. The software segment dominated the market 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% through 2023.Based on the organization, the market is segmented into large and small & mid-size. The large organization segment held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, small & mid-size organization segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the study period.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2774 The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue, garnering nearly one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to registering CAGR of 8.2% through 2023.The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pulse Secure, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Limited, QNO Technology, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., and Symantec Corporation.Key Benefits for Stakeholders1. The study provides in-depth analysis of the global SSL VPN market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.2. Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global SSL VPN market size are provided in the report.3. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global SSL VPN market.4. An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global SSL VPN market trends.5. The quantitative analysis of the global SSL VPN market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2774 Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Report:1. 