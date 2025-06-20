PRO New England Recognizes Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build with Silver Award for Under $250K Addition

Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build has been awarded the Silver Award from PRO New England for a coastal-inspired residential addition under $250,000.

JOHNSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build, a trusted company serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, has earned the Silver Award in the Residential Addition Under $250,000 category at this year’s PRO New England Awards. Hosted annually by the Professional Remodeling Organization of New England, the awards celebrate remarkable remodeling work that showcases craftsmanship, creativity, and a strong commitment to homeowners throughout the region.This recognition highlights the company’s recent addition project, which transformed a family’s summer home with a new primary suite designed to feel like it was always part of the original structure – a solution that balanced extra space with a coastal-inspired style.This is not the first PRO New England honor for the Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build, reflecting the team’s consistent dedication to thoughtful design and quality construction across their service area.“Recognition like this is always an honor, but the real reward is knowing our clients feel at home in the spaces we create,” said Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build Owner and President Michael Sarah. He continued: “ It takes a talented, dedicated team to bring these ideas to life, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplish together.”About: Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build is an award-winning design-build firm known for its extensive portfolio of residential additions, renovations, and custom projects throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. With a reputation for innovative solutions and timeless design, the company brings homeowners’ visions to life through thoughtful planning, skilled craftsmanship, and a commitment to quality at every step.For more information, please visit: www.northeastdesignbuild.com/

