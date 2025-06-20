Automotive Sun Visor Market size is valued at USD 7 billion to USD 11.5 Billion from (2024 to 2033)

Automotive Sun Visor Market

Rise in automobile production & sales, strengthened regulatory standards, and surge in aftermarket demand drive the global automotive sun visor market expansion

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Sun Visor Market ,” the global automotive sun visor market was valued at $6,971.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $11,507.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033. The demand for automotive sun visors is growing due to increasing consumer focus on improving driving comfort and safety. Moreover, as road safety regulations are become stricter, manufacturers are enhancing sun visors with features such as anti-glare coatings, illuminated vanity mirrors, and smart glass technology. Additional, the growing vehicle production around the world, and rising disposable incomes among consumers, with the growing demand for personalized car interiors further contribute to the growth of automotive sun visors market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07276 An automotive sun visor are a safety and comfort component which is installed in vehicles to protect the driver’s and front passenger’s vision from direct sunlight, automotive sun visors helps in reducing glare and improving road visibility. Sun visors also help prevent temporary blindness caused by bright sunlight or reflections, particularly during sunrise and sunset. This enhances driving safety and ensures that the driver maintains a clear line of sight on the road. Many modern sun visors are adjustable, allowing them to adjust both downward and sideways for optimal coverage. Some high-end sun visors models also integrate features like sunshade extensions, tinted panels, or electronic dimming technology to improve their effectiveness and convenience.In recent years there has been a growing adoption of sustainable and lightweight materials for manufacturing of automotive sun visors. Additionally, with the growing focus on sustainability and fuel efficiency is further driving the adoption of lightweight and eco-friendly materials in the automotive industry. Automakers are shifting towards sustainable materials such as recycled plastics, plant-based composites, and biodegradable fabrics to reduce their environmental impact and comply with stricter emission regulations. These materials not only support sustainability goals but also help in weight reduction, which is crucial for improving fuel efficiency in traditional vehicles and extending battery range in electric vehicles.🔑 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:The vinyl segment is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Its popularity stems from cost-effectiveness, durability, ease of maintenance, and broad availability, making it a preferred choice for both OEMs and aftermarket applications.𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:The passenger vehicle segment is expected to experience notable expansion in the forecast period. The surge in global passenger vehicle production, rising demand for interior comfort and safety features, and increasing adoption of premium materials in mid-range vehicles contribute to this growth.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07276 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑.By material, the fabric segment dominated the global market share in 2023 as major automakers are focusing on enhancing vehicle interiors, fabric sun visors are extensively being used, especially in premium and mid-range vehicles. In addition, fabric sun visors are more heat-resistant and less prone to warping or cracking in extreme temperatures and sunlight, making them ideal for regions with high heat exposure, such as the Middle East and parts of Asia-Pacific.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑.By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market share in 2023, owing to growing consumer expectations for comfort, safety, and technology. Modern car buyers are also demanding aesthetic and functional interiors, which is leading automakers to develop high-quality, premium sun visors with features such as illuminated vanity mirrors, auto-dimming visors, and touchscreen-integrated sunshades. Furthermore, there is growing demand for carbon fiber automotive sun visors in supercars and luxury vehicles as they are lightweight, rigid, and sleek aesthetics, making it a preferred material for automotive sun visors.Furthermore, lightweight sun visors contribute to overall vehicle weight reduction, enhancing performance, energy efficiency, and compliance with global fuel economy standards. Additionally, consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a growing demand for interior components that are both durable and eco-friendly. Experiencing the demand for sustainable and lightweight materials resulted in manufacturers developing sun visors using high-strength yet lightweight materials that maintain functionality while offering better recyclability.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-sun-visor-market/purchase-options 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 owing to increase in sales of personal vehicles and luxury vehicles. For instance, as of 2023, approximately 42.6 million passenger cars were sold in the region, in China, around 26 million units, and in India nearly 4.1 million units were sold.The luxury car segment in the region are also experiencing rapid sales growth. For instance, in 2024, Lamborghini reported delivering 113 cars, which is a 10% increase compared to 2023. Moreover, Mercedes-Maybach experienced a 145% growth during the same period, and sold over 500 vehicles. This growing sales of automobiles is attributed to the growing spending of younger population on high-end vehicles.​ Thus, the growing sales of personal and luxury vehicles are the major factor which are influencing the growth of automotive sun visors.However, automotive sun visors being an integral part of a vehicle however, due to their higher cost its hinders the growth of the market to some extent. Modern sun visors are equipped with features such as anti-glare coatings, touchscreen displays, integrated lighting, and electronic shading systems which are more expensive than traditional sun visors.🏢 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐏𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 – 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐆𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐱 – 𝐂𝐳𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐊𝐀𝐒𝐀𝐈 𝐊𝐎𝐆𝐘𝐎 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃. – 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 – 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐲𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐆 – 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. – 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 – 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐒𝐮𝐧-𝐍-𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝. – 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧 – 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝. – 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚📘 𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔

