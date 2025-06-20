AI in Genomics Market Size Expected to Reach $9,859.7 Million by 2031 | Freenome holdings, Thermo fisher scientific

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ AI in Genomics Market ” was valued at $346.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $9,859.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 40.6% from 2022 to 2031.Genomics is the branch of molecular biology that deals with the study of the entire genetic material of an organism, including its DNA sequence, gene structure, function, and organization. It involves the use of advanced technologies and computational tools to analyze and interpret genomic data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that focuses on developing computer systems to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as recognizing speech, making decisions, and learning from experience. AI systems are designed to mimic human cognitive functions such as perception, reasoning, and learning. The rise in applications of AI in drug discovery and development coupled with the advancements in artificial intelligence technology drive the growth of the global AI in genomics market. However, limited availability of skilled professionals and data quality issues restrict the market growth.Few AI in Genomics Market Trends and applications include gene sequencing, gene expression analysis, and drug discovery. For instance, AI algorithms are being used to improve the accuracy and speed of DNA sequencing. Deep learning algorithms can identify and correct errors in DNA sequences and predict missing parts of the genome. Furthermore, AI algorithms can analyze large-scale gene expression data to identify patterns and predict gene function. This can help researchers understand how genes are regulated and how they contribute to diseases thereby driving the AI in Genomics Market growth.Competitive analysis offering profiles of top playersCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major key players that operate in the AI in genomics market share are Microsoft, IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, DATA4CURE, INC, Freenome holdings, Inc, Thermo fisher scientific, Illumina, Inc., Sophia Genetics, and BenevolentAI. are provided in the report. Major players have adopted acquisition, and product launch as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the invisible orthodontics market.Futuristic trends in the industry:Precision Medicine RevolutionAI models are enabling hyper-personalized treatments by decoding individual genomic data at massive scale.Future: Predictive genomics—foreseeing diseases years before symptoms through AI pattern recognition.2. AI-Driven Drug DiscoveryGenomics + AI is radically reducing drug discovery timelines.Future: Full in-silico clinical trials using AI-simulated genomes before human trials even begin.3. Multi-omics IntegrationAI will increasingly integrate genomics with proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics for a 360° biological view.Future: Holistic disease modeling for chronic and rare diseases.4. Federated Learning for GenomicsData privacy remains a big barrier; federated learning (AI models training across decentralized genomic data) is becoming crucial.Future: Global genome analysis without cross-border data sharing risks. Industry highlightsIn October 2020, NVIDIA announced a partnership with GSK and its AI group, which is applying computation to the drug and vaccine discovery process.In March 2022, IBM and Genomics England announced a strategic partnership. Genomics England provides researchers access to genomic datasets to enable scientific discovery. The partnership allows IBM to support the rapid expansion of Genomic England by enabling the consumption of cloud services through its AI capabilitiesSome Examples of Acquisition In The Artificial Intelligence in Genomics MarketIn June 2020, Illumina Inc announced the acquisition of BlueBee, a cloud-based software company that provides genomics analysis solutions for research and clinical customersAI in Genomics Market Report Highlights:By TechnologyMachine LearningComputer VisionBy OfferingHardwareSoftwareServicesBy ApplicationDrug Discovery and DevelopmentPrecision MedicineDiagnosticsOthersBy End UserPharmaceutical and Biotech CompaniesHealthcare ProvidersResearch Centers Key Findings of The StudyThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ai in genomics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ai in genomics market opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the ai in genomics industry segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. 