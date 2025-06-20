Heat Therapy Market Market Is Booming So Rapidly with 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global heat therapy market garnered $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.The growth of the heat therapy market is attributed to rise in prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and back pain; and surge in incidence of chronic pain drive the growth of the heat therapy market. Furthermore, an increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to further drive market growth during the forecast period.Request Sample PDF Brochure- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13018 Heat therapy is a type of treatment in which heat is applied to a specific area of the body to relieve pain, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation. Heat therapy works by increasing blood flow to the affected area, which can help to reduce inflammation and speed up the healing process. It further helps to loosen up tight muscles, making it an effective treatment for muscle pain or stiffness. It is particularly useful for treating conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, menstrual cramps, and sports injuries. Heat therapy is given by using heating pads, heating wraps, and heat packs.In addition, it plays an important role in helping patients recover from bone fractures of hip, knee, spine, shoulder, foot & ankle, and injuries and return to their normal activities. However, it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before using heat therapy, as it may not be appropriate for all types of injuries or medical conditions.Competitive analysis offering profiles of top players:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the heat therapy market, such as Enovis Corporation (DJO, LLC), Dhama Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, Cardinal Health, Compass Health Brands (Carex Health Brands, Inc.), Ownes and Minor (Halyard Worldwide, Inc.), Kobayashi Pharmacutical co., Ltd., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Mentholatum Company Ltd.), Thermo Tek Inc., and TrekProof are provided in the report. There are some important players in the market such as Enovis Corporation (DJO, LLC), which have adopted partnership as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the heat therapy market.Futuristic trends in the industry:Technological InnovationsSmart & Connected Devices: The integration of IoT and AI in heat therapy devices enables real-time monitoring, personalized treatment protocols, and enhanced user compliancePortable Solutions: There’s a rising demand for portable, battery-operated heat therapy units, especially in home care settings, contributing to a CAGR of 8% in this segmentInfrared Advancements: Infrared heat therapy units are increasingly favored for their efficacy in treating conditions like arthritis and muscle spasmsApplication TrendsHome-Based Care: The convenience of at-home treatments is driving the adoption of heat therapy devices, particularly among the aging population and those with chronic conditionsRehabilitation & Sports Medicine: Heat therapy is becoming integral in rehabilitation centers and sports medicine for muscle recovery and injury preventionWellness & Relaxation: Beyond medical applications, heat therapy is increasingly used for stress reduction and overall well-beingProcure Complete Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/heat-therapy-market Industry highlightsIn June 2022, Enovis, an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced today a strategic partnership with Kelvi, an innovator of digital hot and cold therapy products, to deliver industry-leading heating and cooling therapies for rehabilitation, recovery and performance enhancement to patients and athletes of all abilities. As part of Enovis, DJO, LLC entered into an agreement with Kelvi and will become the exclusive distributor in the orthopedic market of Kelvi’s heating and cooling therapy products.Heat Therapy Market Report Highlights:By TypeOver The Counter (OTC) DevicesPrescription-Based DevicesBy ApplicationMusculoskeletalDisorder Chronic and Post-Operative Pain ManagementInjuryOthersEnd UserHospitalsPhysiotherapy CentersOthersInquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13018 Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the heat therapy market forecast period. The heat therapy market growth in this region is attributable to rise in the number of arthritis, high incidence of chronic pain in this region, as well as increase in the purchasing power of populated countries, such as China and India. The countries in Asia-Pacific possess a huge population base, with China being the first having 1,397,715 population in 2020 and India is the second most populated country having 1,366,417.75 population in 2020.Key Findings of The StudyBy type, the digital wallet & cards segment accounted highest revenue for the Heat Therapy Market share in 2021.By industry vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment accounted highest revenue for the Heat Therapy Market share in 2021.On the application, the refund segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the Heat Therapy Market share in 2021.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.