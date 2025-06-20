Introduction Of Dual-Purpose Medications Weight And Blood Sugar Control: Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Weight Loss And Obesity Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Present Scenario And Future Projection Of The Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market?

The weight loss and obesity management market size has grown strongly in recent years. It is expected to follow the trend and grow from $237.89 billion in 2024 to $258.08 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be largely attributed to the growing popularity of fad diets, rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, escalating consumption of processed foods, increased influence of beauty standards in media, and growing demand for quick weight loss solutions.

The weight loss and obesity management market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to a significant $354.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period is likely to result from an increasing focus on preventive healthcare, growing awareness of long-term obesity risks, expanding availability of personalized nutrition plans, rising demand for medically supervised weight programs, and the escalating adoption of fitness tracking apps.

What Are The Significant Market Drivers Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market?

The rising awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles is furthermore expected to fuel the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in the future. Nutrition and healthy lifestyles refer to the practice of maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in physical activities that promote overall well-being and prevent chronic diseases. The rising awareness is primarily driven by growing concerns about chronic diseases, as more people recognize the link between diet, exercise, and the prevention or management of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Who Are The Major Players In The Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market?

Key industry players playing a significant role in driving this weight loss and obesity management market growth include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Biocon Limited, WW International Inc., Equinox Holdings Inc., Noom Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Virta Health Corp., Allurion Technologies Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc., OptiBiotix Health plc, PRISTYN CARE.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market?

These weight loss and obesity management market giants are focusing on developing innovative products, enhancing treatment effectiveness, and expanding market shares. For instance, in February 2025, Biocon Ltd., an India-based biotechnology company, launched Liraglutide, a GLP-1 peptide used for managing diabetes and obesity, in the UK.

How Is The Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market Segmented?

The weight loss and obesity management market report segments the market by:

1 Product And Services: Drugs, Supplements, Equipment, Services

2 Category: Prescribed, Over The Counter OTC

3 Age Group: Children, Adults, Geriatric

4 Distribution Channel: Institutional Sales, Retail Sales

5 Industry Type: Fitness Centers, Slimming Centers, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs

What Are The Regional Insights In The Weight Loss And Obesity Management Market?

Regarding regional insights, North America was the largest region in the weight loss and obesity management market in 2024. However, the report covers all other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

