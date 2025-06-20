Global Wireless Medical Devices Market To Reach $52.56 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 13.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Wireless Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless medical devices market has ballooned in size over the recent years expanding from $27.29 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $31.19 billion in 2025. This signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%, stimulating growth in the historic period. Factors behind this growth surge include increasing adoption of wearable technology in healthcare, growing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions, a rise in chronic diseases requiring continuous monitoring, increasing healthcare costs prompting the shift to cost-effective solutions, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Do You Want A Peek Into The Future Of This Wireless Medical Devices Market?

The wireless medical devices market size is poised to register rapid growth, reaching up to $52.56 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.9%. The growth forecast can be attributed to growing focus on personalized healthcare, increasing government initiatives supporting telemedicine, increasing use of smart implants for medical conditions, rising partnerships between tech companies and healthcare providers, and increasing demand for mobile health apps integrating with devices. The forecast period will see advancements in 5g technology improving data transmission, development of multi-functional wearable devices and sensor technology, the integration of blockchain for secure data sharing, and advancements in non-invasive diagnostic devices.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24431&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Wireless Medical Devices Market?

Understanding the key market drivers, the growing adoption of telehealth is expected to propel the growth of the wireless medical devices market. Telehealth leverages digital communication technologies like video calls, mobile apps, and remote monitoring tools, to deliver healthcare services remotely. Telehealth's popularity is seeing a surge following increasing demand for convenient access to healthcare services, leading to a reduced need for in-person visits. Wireless medical devices improve telehealth provisions by enabling real-time remote monitoring and data transmission, improving patient care, reducing hospital visits, and enabling timely medical interventions.

Who Are The Major Players Driving The Growth Of This Wireless Medical Devices Market?

Companies operating in this wireless medical devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Omron Healthcare Inc., DexCom Inc., Masimo Corporation, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Digi International Inc., Lantronix Inc., Withings S.A.S., Silex Technology America Inc., AliveCor Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., Bridge-Tech Inc., Voler Systems Inc., and Silicon & Software Systems Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-medical-devices-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Wireless Medical Devices Market?

Key companies in the wireless medical devices market are focusing on the development of innovative products. This includes devices such as wireless handheld ultrasound devices to increase point-of-care diagnostics and improve patient mobility. Noteworthy advancements in this segment include the launch of Vscan Air SL – a handheld, wireless ultrasound imaging system by GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

How Is The Wireless Medical Devices Market Segmented?

The wireless medical devices market covered in this report is segmented by product type, technology, application, and end-user with various subsegments.

Product Types include:

1 Wearable Devices

2 Implantable Devices

3 Handheld And Portable Devices

4 Stationary Devices

5 Other Product Types

The market is further segmented by Technology into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Near Field Communication NFC, Zigbee, RFID Radio Frequency Identification, Ultra-wideband UWB, and Others.

Applications span across Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, Diabetes Management, Point of Care, and Other Applications. End-User categorization includes Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Care.

What's The Regional Breakdown Of The Wireless Medical Devices Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the wireless medical devices market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report encompasses other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-speakers-global-market-report

Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-telecommunication-carrier-global-market-report

Wireless Internet Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-internet-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.