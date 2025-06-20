Urometer Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Urometer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Urometer Market?

The urometer global market is expected to grow notably, reaching $0.54 billion in 2025 up from $0.50 billion in 2024, based on a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. As per The Business Research Company’s latest report, this growth can be attributed primarily to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders, the growing geriatric population, rising surgical procedures, advancements in urometer technology, and heightened public awareness initiatives.Moreover, awareness initiatives and education have made a significant impact. These factors combined have energized a notable shift pushing the urometer market size from $0.50 billion in 2024 to an anticipated value of $0.54 billion in 2025, showing a robust CAGR of 7.4%.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global Urometer Market?

The trajectory of the urometer market forecasts even stronger growth in the coming years. By 2029, it is expected to climb to $0.71 billion, signifying a CAGR of 7.3%. The impetus behind this forecasted growth can primarily be attributed to a shift toward preferences for disposable urometers, growth in home healthcare services, integration with digital health technologies, government initiatives and reimbursement policies, and expansion in emerging markets.

Driving these projections are several key trends such as advancements in digital urometer systems, integration with electronic medical records EMRs, enhancements in sensor accuracy, developments in portable and home-use urometers, as well as advancements in antimicrobial coatings.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24421&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Urometer Market?

One of the substantial growth drivers for the urometer market is the escalating cases of urological illnesses. These illnesses involve medical conditions that affect the urinary system as well as male reproductive organs, including the kidneys, bladder, prostate, and urethra. The aging population plays a significant role in the rise of these illnesses, as older individuals are at a higher risk for conditions such as prostate enlargement, urinary incontinence, and kidney disease.

A urometer, used to monitor urine output, measure urine volume and flow rate, and identify conditions like urinary retention, dehydration or kidney dysfunction, can provide essential data for diagnosis and treatment. As an example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency based in Australia, announced in June 2024 that chronic kidney disease CKD mortality rates have risen by 4.2% in 2021 and 6.2% in 2022. This rise in urological illnesses continues to drive the growth of the urometer market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urometer-global-market-report

Which Key Industry Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Urometer Market?

Representing the urometer market are key industry players including Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries LP, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Fannin Ltd., Angiplast Private Limited, Biosurge Healthcare India Private Limited, IndoSurgicals Private Limited, Ribbel International Ltd., Advin Urology, Labtron Equipment Ltd., APEX MEDICAL DEVICES, Rudraksh Pharma & Surgico Pvt. Ltd., Observe Medical ASA, Romsons Group, Medi Safe International, Dispowell Surgicals, Real Surgi Product, Medi Faith By SK Healthcare, and Taizhou Sanxin Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Urometer Market?

Emerging trends within this market reveal an increased focus on the development of advanced products such as urine collection kits. These kits improve the safety and precision of urine sampling and transport,while also reducing the risk of contamination. Mexple, an India-based medical product company, launched Uromen and Urowomen in June 2024, a urine collection kit specifically designed for males and females with incontinence.

How Is The Global Urometer Market Segmented?

Segmentation of the urometer market covered in this report includes:

1 By Product: 100 Milliliter ml, 200 Milliliter ml, 400 Milliliter ml, 450 Milliliter ml, 500 Milliliter ml

2 By Application: Operative Procedures, Emergency Trauma, Palliative Care, Other Applications

3 By End-Use: Hospital, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Other End-Uses

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Urometer Market?

As for regional insights, Asia-Pacific was the largest area of the urometer market in 2024 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period with coverage extending from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East to Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Measuring and Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/measuring-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

Navigational, Measuring, Electro medical And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/navigational-measuring-electro-medical-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

Urine Sediment Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urine-sediment-testing-global-market-report

For more reports similar to this, explore The Business Research Company's catalog of over 15,000 reports covering 27 industries and 60+ countries. The Business Research Company has a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, with 1.5 million datasets. This optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, paired with unique insights from industry leaders, means you receive the information you need to stay ahead in the market.

Contact The Business Research Company at:

Website: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas contact: +1 3156230293

Asia contact: +44 2071930708

Europe contact: +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

and Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.