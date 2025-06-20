Aeroponics Market is Booming Across the Globe, Explores the Latest Report

Aeroponics Market Size and Share

Aeroponics Market Expected to Garner $3.53 Billion by 2026

Aeroponics system offers the possibility to enhance crop production and diminish costs compared to traditional farming methods or to any other alternate technique of farming.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In terms of revenue, the aeroponics industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, and is projected to sustain in the coming years. This is attributed to decline in water levels, rise in urban population, and an increase in demand of organic food globally. Allied Market Research, titled, " Aeroponics Market by Application and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global aeroponics market size was valued at $578.70 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3.53 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.60% from 2019 to 2026. Asia-Pacific contributed nearly 49.55% of the share in 2018.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6144 The rise in population and growth in urbanization have increased the requirement for food and food security among different governments globally. Traditional farming is exhaustive, both in terms of available arable land and volume of production. Aeroponics is the process of growing plants in an air or mist environment without the use of soil. The biggest benefit of using an aeroponics system is the usage of limited space, which is quite opposite to the traditional farming techniques. Growing plants aeroponically is safe and ecologically beneficial for growing healthy, nutritious, and natural food crops. Aeroponics farming techniques utilize considerably less energy, conserve water, promote faster growth than any other conventional means, and assist in quick & disease-free plant growth.Aeroponics system offers the possibility to enhance crop production and diminish costs compared to traditional farming methods or to any other alternate technique of farming. Aeroponics system successfully utilizes every vertical distance for either farming or the production of greenhouses. Every area available in the greenhouse is used for the maximum production of food per area. This technique does not use pesticides, in addition to zero harmful waste production in the environment. The controlled environment of aeroponics can produce approximately 70% more yield than traditional agriculture.The increase in popularity of organic foods, the rise in urban population, and limited arable land for traditional agriculture are the major factors that drive the global aeroponics market growth . However, the requirement of high initial investment to set up an aeroponics farm and technologies used to be in the developmental phase restrain the market growth. Furthermore, a decline in water level and an increase in government initiatives to promote aeroponics farming globally are anticipated to provide new aeroponics market opportunities.In July 2019, AeroFarms invested $100 million in a Series E funding round. This investment will allow the U.S.-based company to expand its indoor farms and discover new types of produce. Also, in February 2019, Freight Farms also launched Greenery, a successor to the Leafy Green Machine (LGM) that offers farmers 70% more growing space, with unprecedented versatility, efficiency, and automation control.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6144 Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the major revenue contributor, owing to government initiatives and cooperation from private companies. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as the alarming rate of water level depletion, the presence of drought-stricken areas, and an increase in environmental concerns.The lighting segment dominated the market in 2018. Lighting devices are an essential component of aeroponics farming, as they facilitate the growth of plants by acting as a substitute for sunlight. These devices use an LED lighting system that produces dual dual-band color spectrum at the same time and maintains efficiency and low heat dissipation. Lighting systems provide photosynthetic wavelengths by crop growth, thereby maximizing crop yield and ensuring minimum power consumption. Thus, farmers opt for LED lighting systems over other lighting technologies for aeroponic farming.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:- In terms of revenue, the lighting component contributed the maximum market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.- Climate control is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.- In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for over 49.55% share globally and is expected to dominate the aeroponics market share in the future.By region, the global aeroponics market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the aeroponics market industry and is expected to retain its dominant position, owing to the presence of well-established aeroponics companies, government initiatives, and a rise in demand for organic food.The major companies profiled in the aeroponics market report include AeroFarms, Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp), BrightFarms Inc, Evergreen Farm Oy, LettUs Grow, CombaGroup SA, Altius Farms, Ponics Technologies, Living Greens Farm, and Frei𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6144 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.