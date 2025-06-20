Intelligent Group Limited Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ)

HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Group Limited (Nasdaq: INTJ), a Hong Kong-based financial public relations company today announced that the shareholders resolution proposed at the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting held on June 19 were duly passed. Specifically, the Company’ shareholders passed the following resolution approving:



1. Ratification of Independent Auditors. To ratify the appointment of SFAI MALAYSIA PLT as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending 2025.



About Intelligent Group Limited



Intelligent Group Limited has been deeply rooted in Hong Kong for many years and successfully listed on the NASDAQ in March 2024. As a public relations group in Hong Kong to focus on producing financial content, Intelligent Group Limited is committed to providing high-value public relations services to the financial sector, helping listed companies enhance their brand influence through precise “data + content” driven communications. Through close collaboration with over 100 securities firms and more than 150 financial analysts, the company has focused on driving financial institutions, investors, and businesses with efficient content-driven public relations services. Intelligent Group operates in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, providing top-tier communications services to leading companies in the Hong Kong and U.S. stock markets.



For more information, please visit Intelligent Group’s website: intelligentjoygroup.com



For enquiry, please contact Intelligent Group Limited:

Karen Deng



Phone: (852) 57496688

Email: Karen.deng@intelligentjoy.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current expectations, estimates, and assumptions about future economic conditions, industry performance, company operations, and financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to factors such as changes in economic conditions, market trends, industry developments, and operational factors. There can be no assurance that the expected events or outcomes will occur as anticipated.



In the event of any discrepancies with press releases from other sources, this version as published on the Company’s website shall prevail.

