CloudIBN VAPT Services: Streamlining Security for US Mobile and Web Development

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a digital-first economy, mobile and web applications are the front door to most US businesses. But as the pace of development accelerates, so do the risks. CloudIBN introduces specialised VAPT Services tailored to streamline security for mobile and web development teams across the USA. Designed to integrate with agile workflows, these services help businesses deliver secure applications without compromising performance, user experience, or time to market.The Security Risks Facing Modern Web and Mobile AppsUS-based companies are facing a growing wave of threats aimed directly at their applications:1. Cross-site scripting (XSS), injection flaws, and broken authentication2. Insecure APIs, misconfigured cloud backends, and open-source vulnerabilities3. Mobile-specific risks such as insecure data storage, improper platform usage, and outdated libraries4. Without proper testing, these risks can lead to:5. Customer data exposure and compliance violations6. Service downtime or degraded performance7. Brand reputation damage and financial lossCloudIBN’s VA & PT Services are designed to uncover these vulnerabilities across both Android/iOS and modern web stacks, using both automated scanning and expert manual penetration testing.Need a partner that understands both speed and security? CloudIBN is ready to help — book a discovery call now: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Makes CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services UniqueCloudIBN helps development teams integrate continuous, scalable security testing into their build and deployment pipelines, with services including:1. Platform-Specific Assessments: Tailored testing for mobile (iOS/Android) and popular web frameworks (React, Angular, Laravel, etc.)2. OWASP Top 10 Testing: Thorough checks against the most common vulnerabilities3. API Security Testing: Assessment of mobile/web app APIs for authentication flaws, rate limiting, and sensitive data exposure4. Automated and Manual Testing: Balance of speed and depth for robust assessments5. VA & PT AUDIT Services: Full reporting for compliance, audit tracking, and board-level visibilityBenefits for US Development TeamsCloudIBN’s mobile and web VA&PT Services deliver real-world advantages, including:1. Faster time-to-market: Early identification of security issues means fewer delays later2. Reduced development costs: Fixing vulnerabilities in pre-release stages is far cheaper than post-deployment patching3. Stronger user trust: Security-conscious apps retain users longer and convert better4. Audit readiness: Maintain records and reports that satisfy auditors, investors, and regulators5. Scalable testing: From MVPs to enterprise-grade apps, CloudIBN adapts to your growthBuilding a new app? Already live with users? Now’s the time to secure it. Request a VA&PT consultation from CloudIBN: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ Why US Companies Choose CloudIBN1. Specialized in app security — deep expertise across mobile and web platforms2. US compliance knowledge — ensures HIPAA, PCI DSS, and CCPA readiness3. Dev-centric reporting — results tailored for development teams, not just security analysts4. Flexible packages — from one-time audits to monthly testing plans5. Affordable pricing — get enterprise-grade protection at a predictable costIn today’s mobile and web-driven economy, speed to market should not come at the expense of security. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services are built for US businesses that want to develop with confidence, release faster, and protect users every step of the way. Whether you’re launching a startup app or managing a mature SaaS platform, CloudIBN delivers the tools, expertise, and support needed to secure your applications at scale. Protect your innovation. Secure your users. Partner with CloudIBN for smarter mobile and web app security.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

