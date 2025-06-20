ERYKAH BADU AND THE ALCHEMIST RELEASES NEW SINGLE AND VISUALIZER 'NEXT TO YOU'

Next To You Single Artwork Abi & Alan Japan Tour Dates 2025

DALLAS, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-Grammy-winning musical icon Erykah Badu has returned with her first lead single of this decade called "Next To You"—self-executive produced and in collaboration with legendary hip-hop producer The Alchemist. Queen of Neo-Soul, Badu, wrote, composed, arranged, and produced the single, released under her own imprint, Control Freaq Records—established in 2025.The Alchemist describes the collaboration as him tossing the beats to Badu, who made the alley-oop. The record—whispered to be one of the biggest collaborations of the decade—was The Alchemist providing the foundation and Badu putting her 'izm' on it. LISTEN to NEXT TO YOU here In honor of Black Music Month, Badu performed an exclusive livestreamed concert, Badu Presents: Echos 19, in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, as part of “Forever in Rotation,” Amazon Music ’s Juneteenth celebration. Badu debuted a live, never-before-heard song, “Echos 19 (mix 122),” which is now exclusively available on Amazon Music, alongside the original studio version.Badu, recognized as a fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and renowned for her distinctive style, also conceptualized every aspect of the ancient futuristic stage show in Dallas. The custom costume design, lighting, and set design were created by Badu and inspired by graphic designer Voltage. The concert and upcoming tour promises a theatrical and visual spectacle reflecting Badu's unique ability to make the ancient feel revolutionary and the futuristic feel deeply rooted in cultural tradition.For the first time ever, the duo will hit the stage together in a series of highly anticipated live shows for The Abi & Alan Japan Tour. Beginning June 24 at Billboard Live Osaka, continuing June 28 at Billboard Live Tokyo, and concluding June 30 in Yokohama. Dates and tickets available at Baduworld Market.Badu was previously featured on Rapsody’s “3:AM” which won a GRAMMY Award, marking her fifth win, while The Alchemist’s latest release was collaboration album Life Is Beautiful, alongside Larry June and 2 Chainz. The title track went Top 20 at radio and was performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the 2025 BET Awards.For more information on The Alchemist, please contact bria.fisher@empi.re.

