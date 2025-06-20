A Date with Light and Shadow Across Thousands of Miles: Beijing International Film Festival Shines in Sydney

BEIJING, CHINA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Beijing International Film Festival made its Australian debut, hosting a special promotional event on June 13 during the 72nd Sydney International Film Festival, marking a fresh encounter between Chinese cinematic culture and audiences in the Southern Hemisphere. Australia is a land that has not only nurtured a rich and unique geographical landscape but has also produced diverse masterpieces that have made their mark on the international film scene, such as "Memoir of a Snail," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Moulin Rouge." As the country's most representative film event, the Sydney International Film Festival brings together outstanding films and creators from around the world, allowing this harbor city to showcase its unique cultural charm through the interplay of light and shadow.





Bian Jian, Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Beijing Radio and Television Station, Wang Shuyu, Cultural Counselor of the Consulate General of China in Sydney, Liu Dong, Director of China Cultural Centre and China National Tourist Office in Sydney, and Wang Yi, Executive Deputy Director of the Integrated Media Center of Beijing Radio and Television Station, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Beijing New Media Group, and Editor-in-Chief of Btime attended the event. David White, Sound Designer AMPAS Jury member of the 14th Beijing International Film Festival, Long Fei, director of Best Feature Film at the 14th Beijing International Film Festival and Best Screenplay winner "G for Gap", and Yue Hong, actress who won Best Supporting Actress at the 14th Beijing International Film Festival, were invited to attend. In addition, guests from the Sydney International Film Festival, representatives from Australian film organizations, and members of the media also attended the promotional event for exchanges, creating a warm atmosphere.

Liu Dong, Director of China Cultural Centre and China National Tourist Office in Sydney, delivered the opening remarks, stating that the Beijing International Film Festival, as a cultural brand with international influence, has continuously promoted the exchange and display of outstanding films from around the world in recent years, and has also continuously promoted cooperation and dialogue between Chinese films and the global film industry, including Australia. "Tonight's event is a microcosm of Sino-Australian cultural exchange and a new starting point for us to jointly promote film cooperation to a deeper level," Director Liu Dong said.

Bian Jian, Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Beijing Radio and Television Station, introduced the highlights of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival at the promotional event. He said that the Beijing International Film Festival is constantly expanding its international reach and becoming an important platform connecting filmmakers from around the world. This year's "Tiantan Award" attracted 1,794 film submissions from 103 countries and regions, with foreign films accounting for nearly 90% of the total. The festival encompassed over 200 events, including markets, screenings, and forums. Weibo topics generated over 3.5 billion views, while Douyin videos garnered over 3.2 billion views. This online and offline synergy created a continuously evolving cultural phenomenon. The Beijing International Film Festival extends a sincere invitation to Australian filmmakers and audiences to follow, engage with, and visit Beijing, and to share in the passion and warmth of cinema.

As recipients of multiple honors at the 14th Tiantan Award, Long Fei and Yue Hong, the core creators of "G for Gap", shared their deep bond with the Beijing International Film Festival during the promotional event. Actress Yue Hong noted that Chinese cinema is increasingly presenting itself to global audiences in more diverse forms, and the Beijing International Film Festival serves as a crucial platform for fostering this two-way cultural exchange. Director Long Fei added that the Tiantan Award Panorama, launched by the festival, has enabled more people to experience the Chinese philosophy of life and emotional resonance through "G for Gap".

Tiantan Award Panorama is a key film initiative introduced by the Beijing International Film Festival as part of the "Never-ending Beijing Film Festival" campaign. It aims to bring high-quality Chinese films to local cinemas around the world by showcasing a selection of shortlisted and award-winning titles from the Tiantan Award. From June 14 to 19, Tiantan Award Panorama will present six Chinese-language films—"Lost in the Stars", "Song of Spring", "The Shadowless Tower", "Beyond the Skies", "Strangers When We Meet", and "G for Gap"—in Sydney, bringing the warmth and humanity of Chinese stories to life on the silver screen.

At the promotional event, we were also joined by an old friend of the Beijing International Film Festival, David White, Jury Member of the 14th Beijing International Film Festival. Reflecting on his time as a juror, he shared that the festival had left a lasting impression on him. He also expressed that there is tremendous potential for collaboration between Australia and China in the film industry. At a time when the global film market is facing challenges and box office performance is generally sluggish, he emphasized the importance of the two countries working more closely together. Ultimately, however, content is king—telling a good story is fundamental. A compelling story has its own vitality and appeal, and will eventually win over audiences and achieve strong box office results.

The Beijing International Film Festival has always been committed to promoting cultural exchange and cooperation between Chinese and international cinema, and looks forward to continuing to work with filmmakers around the world to tell more moving stories and create a richer cultural landscape.

