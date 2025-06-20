Ralph Ziman’s The MiG-21 Project Unveiled at Museum of Flight in Collaboration with South African Beadwork Artisans

DTCare celebrates Ralph Ziman’s vision, beadwork collaborators, and the growing reach of the Better Learning Brighter Futures Program.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ralph Ziman’s long-awaited The MiG-21 Project is slated to premiere at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on June 21, 2025. Internationally celebrated South African-born artist and filmmaker Ralph Ziman transforms a decommissioned, 51-foot MiG-21 fighter jet into a breathtaking work of art, adorned with tens of millions of vibrant glass beads. As the final chapter in his acclaimed Weapons of Mass Production trilogy, this transformative installation uses striking artistry to recast a symbol of conflict into a captivating, positive centerpiece. Running through January 26, 2026, the exhibition invites visitors to explore immersive galleries reflecting on history, conflict, and the impact of cultural collaboration.For more information about exhibition programming, visit: www.ralphziman.com/project/mig-exhibition-and-programming/ At the heart of Ziman’s vision is an extraordinary partnership with the South African beadwork artisans and Annointed Hands collective. Supported by DTCare ZA, this collaboration draws on generations of African beading expertise. Under the leadership of Thenjiwe Pretty Nkogatsi, the Annointed Hands collective in South Africa produces intricate panels of beadwork—carefully designed and envisioned by Ziman—which are then shipped to Los Angeles and refined by the Los Angeles studio team to complete each project. This international effort preserves traditional African craft and highlights the role of skilled artisans in transforming symbols of conflict into works of beauty and meaning. Through these partnerships, cultural heritage not only endures but is celebrated on the world stage.DTCare’s commitment to the artisan community extends beyond art through the Better Learning Brighter Futures Program, which addresses the educational needs of the children of the artisans in Southern Africa. What began with Ralph Ziman personally covering school fees for one family’s child has grown, in partnership with Marco Gruelle and DTCare, into a robust formal initiative. The program now provides comprehensive educational support—school fees, laptops, data, uniforms, books, health insurance, meals, and individualized care for children with special needs—empowering 25 youth to pursue quality learning opportunities and brighter futures.As Ziman shares, “The intent of the program is to help the kids through school, secondary education, university, apprenticeships, and ultimately job placement once they graduate.” Judith Thompson, DTCare’s Sub-Saharan Africa Program Manager, adds, “I'm humbled to have experienced the challenges of growing up in South Africa firsthand. I'm grateful to work with DTCare to empower the next generation and help them reach their full potential.”DTCare’s waitlist for educational support grows daily, and the organization is dedicated to expanding its reach to more young people in need.Learn more about DTCare’s Better Learning Brighter Futures Program here Discover: DTCare’s impact in Promise’s Life through Thenjiwe Nkogatsi’s eyes Connect with DTCare:Instagram - @dtcareofficialFacebook - @dtcareofficialLinkedIn - @dtcareofficialX - @dtcareofficialConnect with Ralph Ziman:Instagram - @afrika_47Facebook - @RalphZimanYouTube - @afrika_47

