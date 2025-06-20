Ralph Ziman’s The MiG-21 Project Debuts at The Museum of Flight in Collaboration with South African Beadwork Artisans

DTCare honors Ralph Ziman, his beadwork collaborators, and the growing impact of the Better Learning Brighter Futures Program.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned South African-born artist and filmmaker Ralph Ziman will unveil his landmark The MiG-21 Project at The Museum of Flight in Seattle on June 21, 2025. The culmination of Ziman’s acclaimed Weapons of Mass Production trilogy, this extraordinary multidisciplinary installation transforms a decommissioned, 51-foot MiG-21 fighter jet into a stunning work of art adorned with tens of millions of colorful glass beads. Through this project, Ziman reimagines what was once a prominent symbol of conflict, using vibrant artistry to turn an object associated with war into an engaging and beautiful centerpiece. The exhibition, running through January 26, 2026, features immersive galleries exploring the trilogy’s legacy and encourages visitors to reflect on history, conflict, and the power of cultural collaboration.For more information about exhibition programming, visit: www.ralphziman.com/project/mig-exhibition-and-programming/ At the heart of Ziman’s vision is an extraordinary partnership with the South African beadwork artisans and Annointed Hands collective. Supported by DTCare ZA, this collaboration draws on generations of African beading expertise. Under the leadership of Thenjiwe Pretty Nkogatsi, the Annointed Hands collective in South Africa produces intricate panels of beadwork—carefully designed and envisioned by Ziman—which are then shipped to Los Angeles and refined by the Los Angeles studio team to complete each project. This international effort preserves traditional African craft and highlights the role of skilled artisans in transforming symbols of conflict into works of beauty and meaning. Through these partnerships, cultural heritage not only endures but is celebrated on the world stage.DTCare’s commitment to the artisan community extends beyond art through the Better Learning Brighter Futures Program, which addresses the educational needs of the children of the artisans in Southern Africa. What began with Ralph Ziman personally covering school fees for one family’s child has grown, in partnership with Marco Gruelle and DTCare, into a robust formal initiative. The program now provides comprehensive educational support—school fees, laptops, data, uniforms, books, health insurance, meals, and individualized care for children with special needs—empowering 25 youth to pursue quality learning opportunities and brighter futures.As Ziman shares, “The intent of the program is to help the kids through school, secondary education, university, apprenticeships, and ultimately job placement once they graduate.” Judith Thompson, DTCare’s Sub-Saharan Africa Program Manager, adds, “I'm humbled to have experienced the challenges of growing up in South Africa firsthand. I'm grateful to work with DTCare to empower the next generation and help them reach their full potential.”DTCare’s waitlist for educational support grows daily, and the organization is dedicated to expanding its reach to more young people in need.Learn more about DTCare’s Better Learning Brighter Futures Program here Discover: DTCare’s impact in Promise’s Life through Thenjiwe Nkogatsi’s eyes Connect with DTCare:Instagram - @dtcareofficialFacebook - @dtcareofficialLinkedIn - @dtcareofficialX - @dtcareofficialConnect with Ralph Ziman:Instagram - @afrika_47Facebook - @RalphZimanYouTube - @afrika_47

