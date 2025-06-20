A&S Manufacturing Is Approaching a 35-Year Milestone of Manufacturing Process Excellence

A&S Manufacturing is approaching its 35-year milestone of providing top-tier manufacturing processes across the country.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A&S Manufacturing



A&S Manufacturing is approaching its 35-year milestone of offering end-to-end manufacturing processes and celebrating its foundation as an American-made company. Founded by Steven Churchill, the American manufacturing company has fostered a reputation for their specialty in custom metal fabrications and decades of unfaltering trust, quality, and hands-on leadership.

Founded in 1991, A&S Manufacturing began with a one-punch press in a 5000 sq. ft. building in Philadelphia. Churchill’s inspiration came from observing a family member who was a nuts-and-bolts salesman. “These screws had to go somewhere, someone’s got to build the frame,” he reflects. This thought inspired the company that today ships into Mexico and across the US, serving in various industries from hospitality to cutting-edge manufacturing.

When the company began, it was solely a one-man operation. “In the beginning, it was just me,” Churchill recalls. “I didn’t have any family backing or investors, I wasn’t financially secure.” This hurdle didn't deter him from his goal. He took a $10,000 loan from the bank and started his shop. After establishing a humble 24-hour repair shop, fixing manufacturing tools for production lines, he found his footing in the industry, which became the turning point for his career.

The early years at A&S Manufacturing weren’t easy. Churchill experienced numerous growing pains, including internal theft, a lack of a network, and fighting to earn the trust of clients who were wary of a solo operation. Yet, Churchill was set on overcoming these hurdles, accepting that they were part and parcel of growing a business. His people-first approach helped him win long-term clients. “People do business with people. If they don’t like you, no matter what you’re selling, they won’t buy from you,” Churchill states. “I still take clients to dinner and shake hands with them to build trust. That’s how we do business.”

A&S Manufacturing is carving out a strong position in the battery industry, offering high-quality precision and customization the company has long specialized in. “We’re working with various sectors, and we’re currently deep in the battery industry,” Churchill shares, “But we’re looking to branch into new industries and even expand internationally.”

With nearly 35 years in the industry, Churchill attributes much of the company’s longevity to his team, some of whom have stayed with the company for over a decade. The company offers 401 (k) plans, health benefits, and most importantly, mutual respect. “My mother did my books for 20 years, and now I have people in my team that I couldn’t function without,” Churchill reveals. “I know the importance of nurturing connections, not just with clients, but even employees. They’re the ones working tirelessly to achieve company goals. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.” By establishing a two-way street, Churchill ensures that while he steers the ship, he and his team both move forward.

In an era where outsourcing and offshoring have risen increasingly, A&S Manufacturing is building an ecosystem that is rooted in American soil. With values like hard work, personability, and relentless adaptability, the company is determined to contribute to the country’s economy through consistent insourcing and a pivotal focus on building from within.

As A&S Manufacturing approaches its 35-year milestone, Churchill offers a piece of advice for anyone looking to build a legacy of their own: “It takes long hours and a lot of hustle, you’ve got to be willing to grind,” he says. “But if you stick with it and treat people with respect, success won’t be a far-fetched dream.”

As the company gears up for venturing into other industries and expanding internationally, A&S Manufacturing is ensuring that its next 35 years look even brighter and rewarding.

Media Contact

Name: Steven Churchill

Email: info@asmfginc.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.