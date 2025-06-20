Three Montana Dispensaries Help Shape the State’s Cannabis Identity

The Green Bee, Euphoria Wellness, and Starrbuds Lead with Community Roots, Quality Products, and Distinct Retail Approaches

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Montana’s cannabis industry matures following statewide legalization, a handful of dispensaries are emerging as leaders in shaping the retail experience. Among them, The Green Bee Euphoria Wellness , and Starrbuds are helping define what cannabis commerce looks like in Montana through local ownership, vertically integrated operations, and consistent community involvement.The Green Bee: From Grassroots Operation to Vertically Integrated BrandFounded by Anthony Saur, The Green Bee began as a personal health alternative and has since evolved into one of Montana’s respected cannabis companies. With multiple retail locations and a pending rebrand to Forever Green, the business operates with full vertical integration—cultivating its own flower, manufacturing in-house extracts, and offering a spectrum of products from value to boutique.Key elements:• Known for strains such as Pineapple Trainwreck and New York Blue City Diesel, grown with organic inputs• Operates multiple storefronts and engages in monthly food distribution events• Budtenders emphasize education and transparency in customer serviceThe Green Bee’s growth reflects both operational rigor and a continued focus on its founding values: quality, accessibility, and community service.Euphoria Wellness: A Statewide Brand with Local CharacterLaunched as a college capstone project under the name Soultonix, Euphoria Wellness has become a fixture in Montana’s cannabis landscape. Founded by Sahil Mehta and built with Mariah Bond and Kristina Tecca, the company now operates in multiple cities including Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, and Helena.Notable differentiators:• Two house brands: Soultonix (premium tier) and Corporate Mids (value-focused)• Store layouts promote customer-led exploration through tactile product displays• Active in community sponsorships and cannabis industry advocacyBy supporting products from other Montana cultivators and participating in local cultural events, Euphoria Wellness continues to operate with a horizontal market philosophy.Starrbuds: Montana-Built Retail with a Focus on In-House CultivationFounded in 2008 by Glenn Broughton, Starrbuds combines rustic store aesthetics with a vertically integrated supply chain. With stores in Missoula, Hamilton, and beyond, the company creates Montana-specific retail environments constructed from reclaimed barn wood and local materials.Key features:• In-house cultivation of strains like Trainwreck, available in multiple concentrate forms• Loyalty program offering $100 store credit after 20 visits• Community outreach through school sponsorships and local sports teamsStarrbuds is recognized for its approachable pricing, consistent product quality, and ongoing local support initiatives across Montana’s rural and suburban areas.Montana Dispensaries Forge a Local Identity for Cannabis RetailAs legalization continues to shape Montana’s economic and cultural landscape, The Green Bee, Euphoria Wellness, and Starrbuds exemplify the potential for independent cannabis businesses to lead with integrity, innovation, and regional pride. Their emphasis on in-house operations, customer education, and sustained community impact represents a growing trend toward responsible, homegrown cannabis retail in the state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.