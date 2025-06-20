Joe Bonamassa Unleashes High-Energy New Single 'Trigger Finger'

Artwork by Hugh Syme

Fourth Preview from Upcoming Album Breakthrough, Out July 18 via J&R Adventures

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa returns today with the release of “Trigger Finger,” the latest single from his eagerly awaited new album Breakthrough, due out July 18th on J&R Adventures. Marking another bold chapter in Bonamassa’s storied career, the track captures his signature fusion of powerful guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and raw vocal swagger. Co-written with longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, “Trigger Finger” is a hard-hitting, up-tempo anthem about resilience, reinvention, and the fire that fuels forward motion. WATCH the official lyric video for “Trigger Finger”. STREAM “Trigger Finger” on all platforms. Pre-order the album ‘Breakthrough’ NOW With its fiery guitar work and no-nonsense lyrics, “Trigger Finger” finds Bonamassa leaning into a grittier, more rocking sound that highlights the album’s adventurous spirit. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), Breakthrough was crafted across Greece, Nashville, and Los Angeles, blending global influences into a dynamic, genre-bending collection.“Trigger Finger” follows the release of the album’s title track “Breakthrough,” a soulful and uplifting anthem of transformation, along with the moody, introspective “Shake This Ground” and the warm, groove-driven “Still Walking With Me.” Each of these singles showcases a different facet of Bonamassa’s evolving artistry and the emotional range of Breakthrough, his most stylistically diverse studio effort to date.With over 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a lifelong commitment to evolving the genre, Joe Bonamassa continues to set the standard for modern blues-rock. Breakthrough promises to further cement his legacy as one of the most innovative guitarists and songwriters of his generation.The new single arrives as Bonamassa rides a wave of momentum. Fresh off a European tour with his supergroup Black Country Communion, he now sets his sights on summer dates across Europe, including sold-out shows in Ireland and appearances at iconic festivals like Montreux Jazz Festival and Bospop. His U.S. summer tour kicks off July 31st at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Red Rocks, and more. In September, Bonamassa will headline the Bourbon & Beyond Festival before setting sail on the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska cruise.For more information on Breakthrough, tour dates, and VIP packages, visit. www.jbonamassa.com CD Track list1. Breakthrough2. Trigger Finger3. I'll Take The Blame4. Drive By The Exit Sign5. Broken Record6. Shake This Ground7. Still Walking With Me8. Life After Dark9. You Don't Own Me10. Pain's On MeVINYL Track listSide A1. Breakthrough2. Trigger Finger3. I'll Take The Blame4. Drive By The Exit Sign5. Broken RecordSide B1. Shake This Ground2. Still Walking With Me3. Life After Dark4. You Don't Own Me5. Pain's On MeJOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULEEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 – Klam, AT – Clam CastleJuly 8 – Veszprém, HU – VeszprémfestJuly 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 – Weert, NL – BospopJuly 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino ParkJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea* Sold OutU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA*Supporting The WhoU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

