Joe Bonamassa Unleashes High-Energy New Single 'Trigger Finger'
Fourth Preview from Upcoming Album Breakthrough, Out July 18 via J&R AdventuresLOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa returns today with the release of “Trigger Finger,” the latest single from his eagerly awaited new album Breakthrough, due out July 18th on J&R Adventures. Marking another bold chapter in Bonamassa’s storied career, the track captures his signature fusion of powerful guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and raw vocal swagger. Co-written with longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge, “Trigger Finger” is a hard-hitting, up-tempo anthem about resilience, reinvention, and the fire that fuels forward motion. WATCH the official lyric video for “Trigger Finger”. STREAM “Trigger Finger” on all platforms. Pre-order the album ‘Breakthrough’ NOW.
With its fiery guitar work and no-nonsense lyrics, “Trigger Finger” finds Bonamassa leaning into a grittier, more rocking sound that highlights the album’s adventurous spirit. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), Breakthrough was crafted across Greece, Nashville, and Los Angeles, blending global influences into a dynamic, genre-bending collection.
“Trigger Finger” follows the release of the album’s title track “Breakthrough,” a soulful and uplifting anthem of transformation, along with the moody, introspective “Shake This Ground” and the warm, groove-driven “Still Walking With Me.” Each of these singles showcases a different facet of Bonamassa’s evolving artistry and the emotional range of Breakthrough, his most stylistically diverse studio effort to date.
With over 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a lifelong commitment to evolving the genre, Joe Bonamassa continues to set the standard for modern blues-rock. Breakthrough promises to further cement his legacy as one of the most innovative guitarists and songwriters of his generation.
The new single arrives as Bonamassa rides a wave of momentum. Fresh off a European tour with his supergroup Black Country Communion, he now sets his sights on summer dates across Europe, including sold-out shows in Ireland and appearances at iconic festivals like Montreux Jazz Festival and Bospop. His U.S. summer tour kicks off July 31st at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Red Rocks, and more. In September, Bonamassa will headline the Bourbon & Beyond Festival before setting sail on the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska cruise.
For more information on Breakthrough, tour dates, and VIP packages, visit. www.jbonamassa.com.
CD Track list
1. Breakthrough
2. Trigger Finger
3. I'll Take The Blame
4. Drive By The Exit Sign
5. Broken Record
6. Shake This Ground
7. Still Walking With Me
8. Life After Dark
9. You Don't Own Me
10. Pain's On Me
VINYL Track list
Side A
1. Breakthrough
2. Trigger Finger
3. I'll Take The Blame
4. Drive By The Exit Sign
5. Broken Record
Side B
1. Shake This Ground
2. Still Walking With Me
3. Life After Dark
4. You Don't Own Me
5. Pain's On Me
JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULE
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee
July 6 – Klam, AT – Clam Castle
July 8 – Veszprém, HU – Veszprémfest
July 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen Stuttgart
July 13 – Weert, NL – Bospop
July 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival
July 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino Park
July 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea
* Sold Out
U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
August 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER 2025
September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
September 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
*Supporting The Who
U.S. FALL TOUR 2025
November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
November 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
November 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
November 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre
November 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
November 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
November 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center
November 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
November 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene Auditorium
November 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
November 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
November 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
November 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
November 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
November 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
December 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
December 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit http://www.jbonamassa.com for more information.
