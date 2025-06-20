WOO X introduces Light Mode for brighter crypto trading experience

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a leading crypto trading platform, today announced the launch of Light Mode, a new feature designed to provide traders with a brighter interface option that enhances readability in well-lit environments.

Light Mode offers users a clean, vivid, and easy-to-navigate interface optimized for well-lit environments, complementing the existing dark mode to deliver greater personalization and user comfort. Now users can seamlessly switch between the two modes at their own convenience.

Key features:

Seamless toggle : Users can effortlessly switch between Light and Dark modes via the app settings.

: Users can effortlessly switch between Light and Dark modes via the app settings. Enhanced readability : Light Mode improves visibility of charts, data, and notifications, reducing eye strain during daytime trading sessions.

: Light Mode improves visibility of charts, data, and notifications, reducing eye strain during daytime trading sessions. Personalized trading environment: Empowers users to tailor their interface to their unique preferences and trading conditions.



WOO X developed Light Mode in response to user feedback and the growing demand for customizable trading experiences. The feature aims to increase trader comfort and engagement, enabling users to focus better on market movements and make informed decisions.

“At WOO X, we believe trading should adapt to you - not the other way around. With Light Mode, we’re giving our users the freedom to choose an interface that feels comfortable and clear, no matter where or when they trade. It’s a small change that makes a big difference in helping traders stay focused and confident.”

Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOO X.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global crypto trading platform committed to delivering innovative features, exceptional liquidity, and a secure, user-friendly environment for traders worldwide. With a focus on transparency and community-driven development, WOO X empowers users to navigate the dynamic crypto markets with confidence.

Contact: media@woo.network

Legal Disclaimer:

