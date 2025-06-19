Belo Sun Announces Planned Executive Leadership Transition

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company” (TSX: BSX, OTCRB: BSXGF) announces that Ms. Ayesha Hira will step down as Interim President & CEO on July 4, 2025. Ms. Hira will remain in place as the Company makes a planned transition to its new leadership team, which Belo Sun intends to announce in the coming days. Ms. Hira has also decided not to stand for re-election as a director of the Company at the upcoming shareholder meeting. The Board would like to thank Ms. Hira for her dedication and hard work both in her role as the Interim President & CEO and as a member of the Board.

Executive Chairman, Mr. Mark Eaton said, “The Company is grateful for Ayesha’s diligence and stewardship over the past 14 months. Under her leadership, the Company has reignited and strengthened stakeholder engagement and communication in Brazil, gained the support of the Indigenous Associations of the Volta Grande region, clarified the permitting authority as the State of Pará, and brought on a new cornerstone investor. This has resulted in the favourable share price performance during Ayesha’s tenure and puts the Company in a strong position to progress the Volta Grande Project through the permitting process. On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank Ayesha for delivering tangible results, and her commitment to Belo Sun.”

Ms. Hira said, “It has been a privilege to serve as Interim President & CEO of Belo Sun. I am grateful for the support from the Board, the management team, our shareholders and our stakeholders in Brazil. I am proud of what we have achieved over the past year and I am pleased that Belo Sun is now in a position to transition to new leadership who will continue to move the Volta Grande Project forward in a transparent and sustainable way for the benefit of our shareholders, our neighbours and our local stakeholders.”

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun’s primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BSXGF.” For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.

For inquiries, please contact Belo Sun Mining Corp, +1 (416) 861-2262 or info@belosun.com .

