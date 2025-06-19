Emerita Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 9, 2025 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Emerita held on July 19, 2025 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company’s board was approved by more than 93% of the votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors and the Company’s stock option plan.

Emerita management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

The Company has entered into a services agreement (the “CanaCom Agreement”) with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group (“CanaCom Group”) pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$120,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz. CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has issued 200,000 stock options to the CanaCom Group with an exercise price of $1.28 and a term of two years (the “Stock Options”). The Stock Options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months starting on the 90th day following their issuance. The Stock Options grant remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As of the date hereof, other than the Stock Options, to the Company's knowledge, CanaCom Group (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

