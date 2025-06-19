Coherent Expands Factor Series Diode Pumps with Higher Power, Improved Efficiency, and New Wavelength Options

SAXONBURG, Pa., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announces major enhancements to its FACTOR series of fiber-coupled diode pumps. The upgraded portfolio now offers increased output power, improved efficiency, and a wider locking range for pump modules at 976 nm. In addition, a new high-power pump module at 793 nm has been introduced to support growing demand in medical and industrial laser applications.

OEM laser manufacturers can benefit significantly from the FACTOR series, which offers reliable performance through automated, in-house micro-optics assembly that ensures high consistency and reliability. Designed for effortless integration, the system simplifies handling and installation, making it easy to incorporate into existing OEM laser systems. Additionally, the FACTOR series is volume-ready, supporting scalable manufacturing to meet high-volume demands and align with planned production cycles.

“The FACTOR series is a cornerstone of our product portfolio, powering a wide range of solid-state lasers across diverse applications,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems at Coherent. “These latest advancements further solidify the FACTOR series as a leading choice for OEM laser manufacturers.”

The new FACTOR series is generally available.

For more information, meet our team at Laser World of Photonics, Munich, 24-27 June or visit coherent.com.

