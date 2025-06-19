Submit Release
Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following five director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
Dennis Balderston 28,380,288 99.46% 154,079 0.54%
Andrew Judson 28,366,488 99.41% 167,879 0.59%
Werner Zoellner 28,380,582 99.46% 153,785 0.54%
Donald Streu 28,534,048 100.00% 319 0.00%
John Chambers 28,380,582 99.46% 153,785 0.54%
         

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.


