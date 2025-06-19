Condor Announces Director Election Results
CALGARY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following five director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2025:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Dennis Balderston
|28,380,288
|99.46%
|154,079
|0.54%
|Andrew Judson
|28,366,488
|99.41%
|167,879
|0.59%
|Werner Zoellner
|28,380,582
|99.46%
|153,785
|0.54%
|Donald Streu
|28,534,048
|100.00%
|319
|0.00%
|John Chambers
|28,380,582
|99.46%
|153,785
|0.54%
For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.
