The State of Iowa Conducts Online Surplus Sale with GovDeals

Bidding for 200 surplus travel trailers starts as low as $5,000

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Iowa is currently conducting a series of online surplus auctions for 200 travel trailers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 model years. The auctions are being hosted on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell vehicles, real estate and other surplus assets.

The auctions are now live on GovDeals with minimum bids starting at $5,000. Bidding will conclude between June 23-27. Inspections of the trailers are available as noted on the individual auction pages on the GovDeals platform.

“We’re excited to offer an auction format that makes it easy for anyone to participate and allows us to cast as wide a net as possible for potential buyers,” said Barbara J. Bendon, Bureau Chief, State of Iowa, Department of Administrative Services. “Our office is committed to maximizing the value of our surplus, collecting revenue for essential government services.”

GovDeals specializes in online auctions for surplus and confiscated assets. With a vast network and user-friendly platform, it empowers government entities to efficiently manage surplus property while providing buyers with unique opportunities to find high-value purchases.

To bid on these properties or any assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete a free registration form.

