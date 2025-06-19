IvoryLab fast-tracks development with support from the Telnyx AI Accelerator

Polish startup leverages Telnyx infrastructure, tools, and support to bring intelligent voice automation to market faster.

AUSTIN, TX, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, a leading provider of voice, messaging, and connectivity solutions for AI-powered communications, today shared that Poland-based startup IvoryLab has significantly advanced the development of its AI voice automation platform through the Telnyx AI Accelerator . The program, which provides up to $20,000 in credits, technical enablement, and priority support, empowered the IvoryLab team to move from MVP to production-ready with speed and confidence.

IvoryLab is building a scalable voice automation platform that helps businesses handle both inbound and outbound customer calls using AI-powered voice assistants. The platform supports use cases across hospitality, real estate, health and wellness, and food delivery, with functionality ranging from customer service to outbound lead qualification.

As a small team with a big roadmap, removing cost constraints allowed IvoryLab to experiment, break things, and refine their platform without hesitation. Marcel Karpiak, co-founder of IvoryLab, shared, “The Accelerator will definitely help us to build a product which is the closest to perfection…Now we can test freely and not worry about the cost as much.”

The IvoryLab platform is built on Telnyx APIs and infrastructure, enabling rapid prototyping and seamless call orchestration. The team commented on Telny’s intuitive yet powerful developer experience—designed to support both fast iteration and long-term scalability. “We really like the Telnyx interface. Everything is super intuitive,” said Karpiak. He also noted that while other tools felt overly simplified, Telnyx struck the right balance between usability and professional-grade depth.

IvoryLab dove head first into Telnyx AI assistants , and since joining the program, they have:

Created 11 AI assistants

Conducted 464 conversations

Logged 745 minutes (12.5 hours) of conversation usage

With potential STT integrations that better support Polish, the company anticipates these figures to triple.

“The Accelerator enabled us to move from MVP to a production grade AI solution faster,” said Adrian Marcinkowski, founder of IvoryLab. The partnership with the Telnyx AI Accelerator has helped them think bigger and build more confidently.

“We designed the AI Accelerator to help teams like IvoryLab iterate quickly and get real products into users’ hands,” said Ian Reither, COO at Telnyx. “It’s been exciting to watch their progress, and we’re looking forward to seeing other emerging use cases across the Accelerator portfolio.”

IvoryLab plans to launch its platform commercially within the next few weeks, targeting subscription-based deployments across Europe.





ABOUT TELNYX

Telnyx is a global connectivity platform that provides carrier-grade voice, messaging, and real-time communication APIs to developers and enterprises. As the infrastructure layer for AI-powered communication, Telnyx helps businesses build and scale next-generation experiences—from AI voice assistants to global contact centers. Learn more at telnyx.com .

Media Contact: press@telnyx.com telnyx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.