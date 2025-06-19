Productive Dentist Academy Announces First Clinical Calibration™ Institute Mastermind

Productive Dentist Academy Clinical Calibration Institute

New Program Tackles Inconsistent Patient Care & Low Case Acceptance with Team-based Training, Now for $595/Month with Founders Promo

We created the Clinical Calibration Institute to give teams a shared foundation rooted in risk-based diagnosis, patient communication, and practical application.” — Dr. Bruce B. Baird, Co-founder, Productive Dentist Academy

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A lack of alignment among doctors and hygienists costs dental practices more than most realize, from missed treatment opportunities to decreased patient satisfaction and lost revenue. Recognizing the urgent need for clinical consistency and improved team communication, Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) has launched the Clinical Calibration™ Institute (CCI) . The first mastermind session for enrolled doctors will take place Monday, June 23, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. EST, kicking off a series of interactive experiences designed to elevate clinical team performance.Designed for whole team calibration from owner doctors, associate dentists, hygienists, and administrators. The Clinical Calibration Institute addresses one of dentistry’s most persistent issues: inconsistent diagnostic standards across clinical teams. While one clinician might take a proactive approach to treatment, another might lean toward a more conservative plan, leading to inconsistencies in care and confusion for patients. These mixed messages confuse patients, reduce case acceptance, and erode practice trust.“It’s not that clinicians aren’t skilled, it’s that their skills and philosophies aren’t aligned,” says PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird. “We created the Clinical Calibration Institute to give teams a shared foundation rooted in risk-based diagnosis, patient communication, and practical application.”“We need to look at the patient as a whole and look at what caused that disease,” says CCI faculty member Dr. V. Kim Kutsch.Participants in the CCI program will receive real-time, interactive learning that compresses years of experience into monthly, high-impact modules. Topics include:• Differential diagnosis and risk-based treatment planning• Case acceptance and patient communication strategies• Advanced diagnostic protocols, including perio staging, grading, and oral-systemic assessments• Real-time mentorship with nationally recognized dentists and hygienistsThe Clinical Calibration Institute is available to train entire dental teams for $995/month, or just $595/month with promo code CCIFOUNDERS.“We see this program as the missing piece for productive but disjointed practices, or for those struggling to scale associate performance,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson. “It’s an opportunity to increase associate and hygiene productivity, boost case acceptance, and ensure patients get the consistent, high-quality care they deserve.”Dentists who follow the proven methods taught in CCI report associate productivity increasing from $275/hour to more than $600/hour, and annual revenue jumps of $153,000 - $300,000 per associate.Enrollment is open now for the first CCI Mastermind taking place June 23, 2025. In addition to the doctor masterminds, CCI provides role-based masterminds and communities for dental hygienists/assistants and administrators; dates are available for enrolled participants. For more information or to register, please visit www.clinicalcalibration.com , or www.productivedentist.com , or call 800-757-6077, ext, 135.Clinical Calibration Institute FacultyCCI is led by a diverse team of clinical experts, thought leaders, and productive practice mentors:• V. Kim Kutsch, DMD, Caries Researcher, Kois Center• Laila Hishaw, DDS, FAAPD, Board Certified Pediatric Dentist• Sam Shamardi, DMD, DABP, Board Certified Periodontist• Bruce B. Baird, DDS, DICOI, FAAID, FAGD• Victoria Peterson, S.s.D., CEPA, Visionary Leadership• Wade Kifer, DDS, Kois Center Course Facilitator• Jackson Bean, DDS, PA, The Productive Dentist Mentor• Maggie Augustyn, DDS, FAAIP, FICOI, Endodontics for General Dentists• Machell Hudson-Hoover, RDH, FAAOSH, Team Calibration• Jonathan Ehlers, DDS, Mentor & Robotic Implant Placement• Jodie Heimbach, RDH, BS, Team Calibration• Kari Miller, PDA Coach, Admin Calibration• Bradon Baird, DDS, Associate Doctor MentorProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

