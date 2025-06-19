Ammonium Thiosulfate Market is Forecasted to Reach at USD 976 million by 2035 | Fact.MR

Analysis of Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ammonium Thiosulfate Market is undergoing significant change due to the growing demand for environmentally friendly farming practices and efficient fertilizer use. Fact.MR projects that the market will reach a valuation of USD 454 million in 2025 and USD 976 million by 2035, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2421 Rising Agricultural Demand Drives Market ExpansionThe primary driver of the ammonium thiosulfate market is its widespread use as a nitrogen and sulfur fertilizer in agriculture. With the global population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the need for enhanced crop yields to ensure food security is paramount. Ammonium thiosulfate, containing 12% nitrogen and 26% sulfur, is a highly effective fertilizer, particularly for sulfur-deficient soils in crops like corn, soybeans, and canola. The report notes that sulfur deficiency is a growing concern in modern farming due to reduced atmospheric sulfur deposits and the use of high-purity fertilizers, making ammonium thiosulfate a critical solution for improving soil health and crop productivity.The agriculture sector’s dominance is evident, with liquid ammonium thiosulfate fertilizers accounting for 70% of the market share due to their ease of application and compatibility with fertigation systems. The report highlights that the product’s ability to act as a micronutrient supplier and pH regulator enhances its appeal, particularly in regions with intensive farming practices. The increasing adoption of precision agriculture and sustainable farming further amplifies demand, as farmers seek eco-friendly fertilizers to optimize yields while minimizing environmental impact.Diverse Applications Bolster Market GrowthBeyond agriculture, ammonium thiosulfate finds significant applications in photography and industrial processes. In photography, it serves as a fixing agent in developing solutions, stabilizing images by removing unexposed silver halides. The report notes that the revival of analog photography and the demand for high-quality imaging in niche markets are sustaining its use in this sector. Industrially, ammonium thiosulfate is utilized as a reducing agent in gold extraction and leach solutions, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional chemicals like sodium sulfite. Its role in water treatment and chemical synthesis further diversifies its applications, contributing to market growth.The photographic-grade ammonium thiosulfate segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, driven by its specialized use in film processing. Meanwhile, the industrial-grade segment benefits from its versatility in mining and chemical manufacturing, underscoring the product’s broad utility across sectors.Regional Insights: North America and Asia Pacific LeadNorth America is a leading market, with the United States holding a significant share due to its advanced agricultural practices and high demand for sulfur-based fertilizers. The U.S. market was valued at $66.2 million in 2022, driven by the need to address sulfur deficiencies in Midwest farmlands. The region’s focus on sustainable agriculture and precision farming technologies, coupled with robust infrastructure for fertilizer production, supports its market dominance.Europe, led by countries like Germany and France, is witnessing steady growth due to its focus on sustainable agriculture and stringent environmental regulations that favor eco-friendly fertilizers. The region’s demand for ammonium thiosulfate in industrial applications, such as water treatment, adds to its market potential.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2421 Market Segmentation and Key TrendsThe Fact.MR report segments the ammonium thiosulfate market by type, application, and region:By Type: Liquid ammonium thiosulfate dominates, holding 70% of the market share, due to its ease of application in fertigation and foliar sprays. Solid ammonium thiosulfate is used in niche applications requiring precise dosing.By Application: Fertilizers lead the market, followed by photographic fixing agents, leach solutions, and other industrial uses. The fertilizer segment is expected to grow significantly, driven by global food security concerns.By Region: North America, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa, with North America and East Asia as key growth regions.Key trends shaping the market include:Sustainability Focus: The shift toward eco-friendly fertilizers aligns with global sustainability goals, boosting ammonium thiosulfate’s appeal.Precision Agriculture: Technologies like soil testing and variable-rate application are increasing the demand for targeted fertilizers.Industrial Diversification: Growing use in gold extraction and water treatment expands the market beyond agriculture.Niche Photography Revival: The resurgence of analog photography sustains demand for photographic-grade ammonium thiosulfate.Challenges and OpportunitiesThe ammonium thiosulfate market faces challenges, including price volatility of raw materials like ammonia and sulfur, which impacts production costs. Storage and handling issues, due to the product’s sensitivity to temperature and moisture, require specialized infrastructure, posing barriers for smaller manufacturers. Additionally, competition from alternative fertilizers, such as ammonium sulfate, can limit market penetration in price-sensitive regions.However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation. The rising demand for sustainable fertilizers offers a chance to develop advanced formulations with enhanced nutrient efficiency. Investments in R&D are driving improvements in storage stability and application methods, while partnerships with agricultural cooperatives can expand market reach. The report also highlights the potential for bio-based production methods to align with environmental regulations, particularly in Europe and North America.Competitive Landscape and Strategic DevelopmentsThe ammonium thiosulfate market is moderately competitive, with key players like Tessenderlo Kerley, Kugler Company, Koch Industries, Nutrien, Martin Midstream Partners, and Poole Chemical Company focusing on product innovation, sustainability, and global expansion. These companies are investing in production capacity and distribution networks to meet growing demand. Strategic initiatives include:Tessenderlo Kerley’s efforts to enhance liquid fertilizer formulations for precision agriculture.Kugler Company’s focus on customized fertilizer solutions for sulfur-deficient soils.Future OutlookThe ammonium thiosulfate market is set for sustained growth through 2032, driven by the global need for food security, sustainable agriculture, and diverse industrial applications. With an absolute dollar opportunity of $428.1 million, the market offers significant potential for stakeholders.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The ammonium phosphatide market was valued at USD 641.7 Million in 2024The global ammonium chloride market is is forecasted to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2033

