Authors Publishing House Launches Book Marketing Division to Empower Authors in Competitive Publishing Market

NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Publishing House, an established independent publishing services company, has announced the launch of its dedicated Book Marketing Services division. The new division offers comprehensive book advertising book promotion , and e-book marketing solutions designed to help authors navigate the increasingly competitive saturated market and effectively promote their books to target audiences.The launch addresses growing demand from independent authors seeking professional marketing support in a market where over one million books are published annually in the United States alone, according to recent industry data from Bowker's Books In Print database. Authors Publishing House's new marketing division aims to bridge the gap between quality content creation and successful market penetration for authors across all genres."The publishing industry has evolved significantly, with authors now requiring sophisticated marketing strategies to reach their intended readership," said Sean Baker, Marketing Operations Manager at Authors Publishing House. "Our new Book Marketing Services division represents our commitment to providing authors with the professional tools and expertise necessary to stand out in competition."The Book Marketing Services division offers a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to modern publishing needs. Core services include targeted book advertising campaigns across digital platforms, strategic book promotion through multiple channels, specialized e-book marketing for digital-first releases, and integrated promotional strategies designed to help authors effectively promote their books to specific demographics.According to the Association of American Publishers, digital book sales have shown consistent growth, with e-books representing approximately 20 percent of total book sales revenue. Authors Publishing House's e-book marketing services specifically address this digital-focused market segment, offering authors specialized strategies for platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and other major digital retailers."Authors often excel at storytelling but may lack the marketing expertise required to reach their target audience," noted Tasha Levine, Editorial Lead at Authors Publishing House. "Our book marketers combine industry knowledge with data-driven strategies to ensure each title receives appropriate market positioning and promotional support."The company's team of book marketers brings experience across diverse genres, from business and self-help titles to fiction and memoir. Services include market analysis, audience identification, promotional campaign development, social media marketing, author platform building, and strategic partnerships with relevant industry influencers and media outlets.Authors Publishing House's book advertising services encompass both traditional and digital marketing approaches. The company develops customized advertising campaigns utilizing search engine marketing, social media advertising, industry publication partnerships, and targeted promotional opportunities within literary communities and book clubs.Book promotion services extend beyond advertising to include comprehensive promotional strategies. These encompass media outreach, review acquisition programs, book tour coordination, virtual event planning, and collaboration with literary bloggers and podcast hosts. The division also provides guidance on award submissions and industry recognition opportunities.The company's approach to e-book marketing recognizes the unique requirements of digital publishing. Services include optimization for digital discovery, keyword strategy development, promotional pricing coordination, and platform-specific marketing tactics designed to maximize visibility within crowded digital marketplaces."Each marketing campaign is developed based on the specific book, target audience, and author objectives," Baker explained. "Our book marketers work closely with authors to understand their goals and develop realistic, measurable marketing strategies that align with their budget and timeline."Authors Publishing House reports that early clients of the marketing division have experienced improved market visibility and sales performance. The company tracks campaign effectiveness through multiple metrics, including sales data, engagement rates, and audience growth, providing authors with transparent reporting on marketing investment returns.The Book Marketing Services division operates alongside Authors Publishing House's existing editorial, ghostwriting, and translation services, creating an integrated approach to independent publishing support. This comprehensive service model allows authors to access professional assistance throughout the entire publishing process, from manuscript development through market promotion.Authors interested in learning more about book marketing services can schedule complimentary consultations to discuss their promotional needs and receive customized marketing recommendations. The company provides detailed project proposals outlining recommended strategies and expected outcomes for each marketing initiative.Industry analysts project continued growth in the independent publishing sector, with self-published titles representing an increasing share of overall book sales. Authors Publishing House's expansion into dedicated marketing services positions the company to support authors in capitalizing on these market opportunities.About Authors Publishing HouseAuthors Publishing House is a New York-based independent publishing services company providing comprehensive support to authors through ghostwriting, editing, translation, and marketing services. The company serves authors across multiple genres with a team of publishing professionals committed to helping writers share their stories with appropriate audiences. For more information or to promote your book, visit www.authorspublishinghouse.com or call (855) 624-0155.Contact Information:Company: Authors Publishing HouseWebsite: www.authorspublishinghouse.com Email: info@authorspublishinghouse.comAddress: 1178 Broadway 3rd Floor #1343 New York, NY 10001Phone: (855) 624-0155

