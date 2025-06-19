Ace Fire Protection Announces Fire Extinguisher Services for 2025 Regulatory Compliance

ACE Fire Protection offers fire extinguisher inspections and training to help New York City businesses meet the 2025 safety requirements.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection , a trusted FDNY-licensed fire safety provider, today announced enhanced fire extinguisher services to help New York City businesses navigate the complexities of updated 2025 fire safety regulations. Headquartered at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222, ACE Fire Protection offers inspections, maintenance, and compliance solutions to ensure businesses stay safe and avoid costly fines.Contact ACE Fire Protection today for a free compliance consultation and quote. Call (718) 608-6428 or visit https://acefireextinguishers.com/ to schedule an inspection and ensure your business meets 2025 fire safety standards.With new regulations from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and local authorities mandating stricter fire extinguisher placement, quarterly inspections, and annual staff training, businesses face increased pressure to comply. ACE Fire Protection’s certified technicians, fluent in FDNY, OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED guidelines, provide tailored solutions to meet these requirements, protecting properties and lives across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and beyond.Addressing the Compliance ChallengeThe 2025 fire safety regulations, including NFPA 10 standards, require businesses to ensure fire extinguishers are accessible, adequately maintained, and inspected regularly. Non-compliance can result in fines up to $10,000, insurance penalties, or heightened fire risks. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, improperly maintained extinguishers contribute to 15% of commercial fire incidents annually, underscoring the need for professional services. ACE Fire Protection’s comprehensive approach addresses these challenges by offering:- Certified Inspections: Monthly visual checks and annual inspections to verify extinguisher functionality, pressure, and placement.- Maintenance and Testing: Hydrostatic tests and recharging services to keep equipment operational, compliant with FDNY and DOT standards.- Violation Removal: Detailed reports and documentation to resolve fire code violations swiftly.- Staff Training: Workshops to teach employees proper use of fire extinguishers, reducing emergency risks.“Our enhanced services are designed to make compliance seamless for businesses,” said John Rossi, Owner of ACE Fire Protection. “In a city like New York, where fire safety is non-negotiable, we’re committed to ensuring every extinguisher is ready to save lives.”The updated regulations are in response to a rise in fire incidents in urban areas, with New York City reporting over 17,000 structural fires in 2024. ACE Fire Protection’s services are exceptionally vital for Brooklyn’s diverse landscape, from historic brownstones to modern high-rises, where outdated equipment can pose significant risks. Their client portfolio, including the NYC Fire Department and the U.S. Department of Transportation, reflects their authority in delivering reliable fire safety solutions.A recent case study highlights ACE’s impact: a Brooklyn warehouse avoided a $5,000 fine by partnering with ACE Fire Protection for a site survey and inspection, which identified and corrected improper placement of extinguishers. “ACE Fire Protection didn’t just help us comply—they gave us peace of mind,” said Maria Gonzalez, the warehouse manager. “Their team was professional, thorough, and made the process effortless.”ACE Fire Protection’s services extend beyond compliance. Their educational workshops empower employees to respond confidently in emergencies, while their proprietary maintenance tracking system ensures businesses never miss an inspection. With a 5.0-star rating from 48 reviewers, clients praise ACE for their reliability and responsiveness.About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection, founded in 1964, is a Brooklyn-based, FDNY-licensed fire safety company specializing in the sale of fire extinguishers, inspections, maintenance, and the removal of fire safety violations. Serving New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey, ACE ensures compliance with FDNY, OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED standards. With a commitment to safety and education, ACE Fire Protection has served prestigious clients, including the New York City Fire Department. It continues to set the standard for fire safety in the tri-state area.

