WCUSD Offers Free Summer Meals to Support West Covina Youth Through July 25

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District is proud to offer free summer meals to all children and teens in the community, ages 0 to 18, now through Thursday, July 25, 2025. This critical program helps ensure that students have access to healthy, nutritious meals even when school is out for summer break.Meals are available at several WCUSD school sites with no registration or ID required. All children in the West Covina community are welcome, regardless of their enrollment status at a local school.“We are committed to supporting our students beyond the classroom,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “The summer meals program is just one way we ensure every child in West Covina feels supported and cared for—even during the summer months.”This initiative reflects WCUSD’s broader mission to foster student health, wellness, and success throughout the year.“Our focus is on offering access to essential services and a welcoming environment for all families,” said WCUSD Board President Joe Magallanes. “We’re proud to continue offering this program to help meet the needs of our community.”Free breakfast and lunch will be served at multiple WCUSD locations through July 25. A full schedule of meal times and service sites is available on the WCUSD website and official district communications.For more information, visit wcusd.org or contact WCUSD’s Nutrition Services Department at (626) 939 1500.

