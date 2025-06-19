CareerExcuse Announces Rebrand, Changes Name to WorkReferences After 16 Years of Reliable Professional Job References

CareerExcuse, announces rebranding and changes name to WorkReferences after over 15 years of providing professional reference services to qualified job seekers.

Atlanta, GA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Workreferences





CareerExcuse, providers of professional job references, has undergone an extensive rebrand, now called WorkReferences. After over 15 years of providing pioneering professional job references for job seekers, William Schmidt, the founder of the company, has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the same trusted team and proven services. Their new name aligns with the company’s expanding professional clientele and mission and exemplifies their vision of perpetual growth.

“We’re still doing what we’ve been doing for the last 16 years, which is helping people take control of their job search amidst all the chaos,” Schmidt states, “now with a new identity that matches the caliber of service we provide.”

WorkReferences is committed to its purpose to help people acquire jobs seamlessly. They provide a comprehensive set of services aimed at offering professional job references for job seekers, from entry-level to C-suite executives, wanting to elevate their professional status. The company creates and manages several legally structured staffing or consulting firms. When a client signs up, they receive employment from one of these entities, which then becomes their reference provider.

“It’s not just smoke and mirrors,” Schmidt explains. “It’s an effective solution that’s rooted in how companies function fundamentally.” These references are fully verifiable and professionally handled, ensuring trust at every step. Clients can list these staffing companies as their employers on resumes and job applications, and hiring managers who contact them will be connected to a real HR representative or a manager from the staffing company. These representatives will be familiar with the client’s role and offer a positive reference. Aside from professional job references, the firm also provides verifiable resumes and consulting services from expert recruiters.

“If employers can outsource reference checking, then employees should be allowed to outsource reference providers,” Schmidt states. “This levels the playing field and gives job seekers the confidence to apply for their dream positions without any hesitation.”

Schmidt’s idea for WorkReferences came from his years of experience in recruiting and hiring. “I learned all the ins and outs, the loopholes, what’s important and what isn’t in the entire hiring process,” Schmidt shares. “All this knowledge gave me the pedestal to start my business.”

But his main driving force was the gap he witnessed in the hiring system. “I had friends who needed solid references, but their past work situations were messy or uncooperative,” Schmidt shares. Since he knew the intricacies of the job reference process from the inside, he realized that he could assist them. “It didn’t take me long to realize that there’s a market out there that is unique, and I was breaking away and creating a whole new genre of work.”

As he delved deeper into this gap in the market, he found that the job search was filled with friction points, and references were one of the most overlooked. “For many applicants, a lack of responsible and usable references is the single barrier between them and a job offer. I realized that I could change that.”

Schmidt turned this personal insight into a business, originally CareerExcuse, which was originally founded in July 2009, offering legitimate and responsive job reference services. Over the past 16 years, the company has grown with its growing demand in the market. Today, with a fresh rebrand, WorkReferences provides comprehensive reference solutions for job seekers who may be at a disadvantage in the traditional vetting process.

After 16 years of providing simple, consistent, and legal methods to ensure references are always ready, responsive, and positive, WorkReferences is committed to the mission that started it all, ensuring that every qualified candidate can be ready to take on the real world.

“The current job market is a difficult and often daunting space,” he says. “If we can provide them with a little security amidst all the uncertainty, then we’ve achieved our goal.”

Media Contact:

Name - William Schmidt

Email - press@workreferences.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.